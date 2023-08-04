Events at Werner Wildlife Museum

Summer Animal House for Children

“Bats!” are the topic for the final Animal House for 2023, to be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at noon at the Werner Wildlife Museum.

Taught by Naturalist Mike Bardgett and Werner Wildlife Museum Assistant Eileen Lemm, “Bats!” will look at how bats live, what they eat, how they fly with such precision, and what dangers they face in today’s world.

“Summer Animal House for Children” lasts approximately a half-hour, is family-friendly, and is free and open to the public. Children and parents are invited to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy in the Werner’s backyard following the program. Programs are specially created for elementary school children, but all ages are welcome to attend.

Reservations for large groups are appreciated, but walk-in families and individuals are welcome. For additional information, call the Werner at 307-235-2108 or drop by 405 East 15th Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brown Bears and Human Fascination with Them

Award-winning photographer, Karel Mathisen Atkinson will present “Brown Bears and Human Fascination with Them” on Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m. at the August Werner Wildlife Study series.

Mathisen Atkinson will present a photographic journey through the world of bears as she shares her photos and adventures from the five days she spent last summer immersed in the world of coastal brown bears during the Alaska salmon run. She will also discuss the similarities and differences between grizzlies, brown bears, and black bears.

In addition to award-winning photography, Mathisen Atkinson is a community education/OLLI teacher for Casper College. “I’ve been taking photos since I was a teenager specializing in wildlife and landscape,” she said. After photographing the famous Teton National Park Bear 399 and her cubs in 2017, Mathisen Atkinson focused her efforts on bears. She continues to travel, always in search of the perfect bear photo.

The Werner Wildlife Study Series takes place in the Africa-Arctic Room in the museum. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 307-235-2108.

The Werner Wildlife Museum, located off the Casper College campus at 405 E. 15th Street, is free and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

River of Life events

Art show

River of Life Installation Immersion Experience Art Show is open to the public September 8th from 6 PM-9 PM, September 9th from 4 PM—9 PM, and September 10th from 12 PM—2 PM at River of Life Church (2955 East 2nd Street by Hobby Lobby). $1 entrance suggested donation and voting on People’s Choice of best artwork!

Garage sale

Garage Sale at River of Life Church (2955 East 2nd Street by Hobby Lobby) Friday, Aug. 25th 9 AM—3 PM and Saturday, Aug. 26th 9 AM—3 PM.

Ghost tour extended

Casper Theater Company has had great success with our Downtown Ghost Tour so we have extended it to August!! The added dates are Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13. Meet at 8:45 p.m. at the NW corner of 2nd and Durbin streets. The tour will begin promptly at 9 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net for $27 per person. This is one of our annual fundraising activities to replace our leaky roof. Please come join the fun as you learn about Casper’s history, and who haunts the downtown buildings as you travel down the alleys with your tour guide. For more information please call 307-267-7243.

Annual one pitch softball tourney

The 24th Annual One Pitch Softball Tournament is quickly approaching! This tournament is set to take place in Casper, Wyoming, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. The One Pitch Tournament offers a three-game guarantee in men’s, women’s and coed, competitive & recreational divisions. All games will take place at the Crossroads and North Casper Softball Complexes. Awards will be given to 1st & 2nd place teams in each bracket. All umpires are USA Softball Association certified.

Traditional softball rules are modified giving each batter only one pitch. If the batter gets pitched a ball, he or she will walk to first base. A strike or a foul ball is an out. The modified rules result in a fast paced, action packed, and all out fun tournament!

Team entry fee is set at $250 for all divisions. Registration fees are payable to the City of Casper or Casper Rec Center. All entry fees are due August 6, 2023. Entry fees are accepted at the Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th Street, Casper, WY 82601. Online registration is available at www.crlasports.com. Inquiries should be directed to the City of Casper Recreation Division at (307) 235-8383.

River of Life art show

Kingdom Creatives is hosting our next art show, scheduled for Sept. 8, 9 and 10! Entry forms and guidelines are available on our website at riveroflife.family/events and at Cascade Coffee Shop and the River of Life office (2955 East 2nd Street). Stop by or contact us with any questions or to enter the show. Submit entry forms and entry fee to River of Life Church by June 8.

Shepherd of the Hills preschool enrollment

We are now enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. We are a non-profit, Christian-oriented preschool. We offer classes for 3, 4, and 5 year old’s. Our 3 year old’s attend on Tuesday and Thursday’s 8:45-11:30. The 4’s attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30-11:45, and the 5’s attend Monday-Thursday 8:30-11:45. Our teachers are experienced and educated individuals who have been selected because of their love for children as well as their knowledge and skills in working with young children.

Shepherd of the Hills Child Development Center is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For more information, call 307-234-8522.

New exhibit at Fort Caspar

Fort Caspar Museum has organized an exhibit about the cavalry unit that was posted to Platte Bridge Station-now Fort Caspar-in the 1865 when Caspar Collins died in a battle with Indians. “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry” will be on display from March 21, 2023, through Feb. 24, 2024.

In 1865, the 11th Kansas spent six months in the area that is now Casper. Explore the history of the regiment from its time fighting in the Civil War to their final posting on the western frontier. Through 22 soldier biographies, you will learn about the individual Kansas soldiers-those who perished here and those who survived to return home.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit.

Here is your chance to see artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865. Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.” On view will be tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, and arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge.

The Museum’s hours and admission fees vary by season; call or check our website for details. Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper; the phone number is 307-235-8462 and the website is fortcasparwyoming.org

Science Zone events

Summer camp registration opened March 20

(Don’t Worry!!! The ‘fully booked’ note ONLY means registration opened March 20. Go to thesciencezone.org to register and for more info.)

Join us for another fun-filled and exciting summer focused on exciting STEAM activities June through August. There’s something for all the scientists in your life! Camps for ages 5-15 will take place all summer long!

If kids are looking for ADVENTURE, look no further than our outdoor adventure series of camps where we develop outdoor skills, confidence, and create a love of the great outdoors through these intensive overnight camps.

No matter your child’s interests, you’re sure to find something fun!

Family STEAM nights

Family STEAM nights take place every Thursday at The Science Zone from 4:00—7:00 on a drop-in basis. No registration is required. Activities are free and designed to encourage families to engage in science together. Family STEAM nights are made possible by our AmeriCorps members and are supported by Serve Wyoming, the Mott Foundation, and the Tonkin Foundation.

Give us a call at (307) 473-9663 to learn more.

Science Fever

Admission to Museum exhibits is $5. Free family STEAM nights are one of the ways that AmeriCorps members are making a difference in our community. Funding for this work is provided by America’s Service Commissions’ grant from the Mott Foundation, and provided by ServeWyoming.

Summer events at Bishop Home

Historic Bishop Home Museum welcomes summer with new costume jewelry exhibit

Costume Jewelry had its beginnings in 1724, when French Jeweler Georges Frederic Strass introduced leaded glass beads that gave off the twinkle and glimmer of diamonds. But Coco Chanel was instrumental in lending costume jewelry legitimacy in the 1920s.

The four youngest daughters lived out their lives in the Bishop Home. They were also career women during the time when a woman dressed for work.

Stylish clothing, hats, and jewelry were all part of the daily dress of women from the turn of the 20th century through the 1970s. Our exhibit includes an extensive array of the Costume Jewelry of the Bishop women.

Also included in this exhibit are compacts, lipstick mirror cases, evening bags, gloves, and hats.

The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East Second Street. Parking is available at the rear of the home off Lincoln Street.

The home is open for tours on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm. For additional information visit www.cadomafoundation.org, our Facebook page, or call 307 235 5277.