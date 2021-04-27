Library for all

The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone can learn, play and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their caregivers to make crafts, create art, play games, explore the library, and enjoy music, modified book clubs, and guest speakers. Each program is tailored to the audience’s unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday at 11 a.m., of every month for this special new monthly program specially curated for some of our favorite patrons. This program is free and open to all. Sign up at: natronacountylibrary.libcal.com/event/7569694. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

4teens @4

The Natrona County Library will host a rock-hard and fun craft program for teens in grades 7–12 at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 29, in the Crawford Room. Teens will learn how to make colorful rock photo holders for displaying their pictures at home. All supplies provided at no cost. If you are unable to make it to 4Teens @4, you can still pick up a take and make kit from the Teen Zone with all the supplies you need to make the craft project at home. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Take & Make for kids & tweens