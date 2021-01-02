Art2Go kits from the Nic

The Nic offers Art2Go kits inspired by the contemporary culture and museum’s exhibitions. Students will work on basic art concepts and art skills, practice self-expression, and enhance art appreciation. Each kit includes everything your child needs to complete the art project. The prices vary depending on the project from $8 to $15. For more information, email zgallegos@thenic.org .

An antique Christmas at Bishop Home

The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.