Artcore events canceled
Two shows produced by Artcore and set for December have been canceled, in light of the governor’s newest size limits on indoor events. Both the Face Vocal Band from Boulder, Colorado and Casper native and vocalist Matt Stairs concerts are canceled.
An antique Christmas at Bishop Home
The Historic Bishop Home’s newly restored front porch is beautifully decorated for the holidays and the home’s elves have been busy on the interior. There are trees, toys, and antique seasonal decorations adorning the rooms from living room to attic to tantalize the eyes and bring memories to life. The Historic Bishop Home, Casper’s only historic house museum, is open for touring on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is located at 818 East 2nd Street and has parking in the back off Lincoln Street. A minimum donation of $2.00 per person is requested. One of the elves rumored that Santa dropped some Christmas trinkets for our 12 and under patrons. Please join us with your Christmas mask for a memorable family experience. For additional information, visit our Facebook page, or www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235- 5277. Season greetings to all for a safe and healthy holiday. As a reminder, the home is adhering to COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.
December at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Through Dec. 19, see “The Light Before Christmas,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15, and “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to 23, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 am and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Two local photo exhibits
The Casper Photography Association is having two photography exhibits in December. One is at Art 321, 321 W. Midwest Ave. The other exhibit is at the Natrona County Library, 307 E. 2nd St.
With both exhibits, members want to share their art and honor the association’s 40th anniversary. Originally, J.C. Schuetz was the president. Bruce McGirr VP, Noreene Rodgers was secretary. Donna Davis was the treasurer. Martin Russell was the sponsor.
Current members involved in both exhibits vary in experience from beginner to intermediate to advanced. There is a wide range of photography for your viewing and purchase enjoyment.
The purpose of the Casper Photography Association is to further members’ knowledge and enjoyment of photography by sharing important concepts, new developments and personal experiences and by encouraging participation in group photographic activities.
The association meets the first Monday of the month unless that Monday falls on a holiday, then it will be the following Monday.
Meeting time is 7:15 p.m. Location is the Adventist Church, 2625 Casper Mountain Road, come in the back door. The Casper Photography Association is not affiliated with the Adventist Church but members appreciate the meeting space.
The association has not been meeting during the pandemic. They hope to begin meeting again after the first of the year and there will be a notice in the newspaper.
Please enjoy these two local exhibits and wear your mask.
Art Club monthly at Nic
Children in first through fifth grades can enjoy monthly Art Club at the Nic on the second Saturday of every month, September through May from 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $5 (members) and $10 (not-yet-member). Explore, create, and invent with a variety of art materials and projects including drawing, painting, clay, printmaking, collage, and 3-D design. Students will be introduced to basic art vocabulary and explore different art concepts related to the current museum’s exhibitions. Pre-registration is required.
Art Studio at Nic
Children in 6th through 10th grades can enjoy Art Studio at the Nic on the first and third Saturdays of the month, September through May, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fees are $15 (member), $25 (non-yet-member) per student/per class. Discover, question, and solve problems as you create and interact with art in the museum exhibitions and collections. Learn skills and techniques in drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and mixed media. All skill levels are welcome. Pre-registration is required.
Decorate & Dazzle
Children in first through sixth grades are invited to the Nic on Dec. 12 to create one of a kind pieces to decorate for the holidays or give as handmade gifts. Workshops are from 1 to 1:45 p.m., 2 to 2:45 p.m., or 3 to 3:45 p.m. (Please pre-register and pay by Dec. 10). Class size is limited. Fees are $10 (member) and $20 (not-yet-member) per participating child.
Have fun and be creative as you learn basics of printmaking and working with clay. We will make Christmas ornaments using air-dry clay while exploring different designs and textures. For the second project we will create greeting cards using printmaking techniques.
The workshop is perfect for all skill levels. All materials are included.
Private lessons/small groups at Nic
The NIC offers private art instruction and small group classes tailored to your students’ needs. Students of all group ages (2+) and abilities are welcome. Schedule one lesson (1 hour) or multiple classes session. For more information, please email zgallegos@thenic.org.
UU online services
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. Visit the “Attend an Online Service” tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend services and other online events.
On Dec. 13, Reverend Leslie Kee will continue on the December theme of “Well-being,” and on Dec. 20 Karon Windle and Megan Jessup will present “The Ways We Unplug for Finding Balance.”
On Dec. 24, at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service featuring the music of the season.
The UU Casper weekly online meditation is held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and online Coffee and Conversation is held each Thursday at 10 a.m.
The UU Casper Religious Exploration Program will host a Labyrinth Walk at Amoco Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m., for all members and friends. Please dress warmly, bring a hot drink, and remember that masks and social distancing are required.
Providing an opportunity to explore science, technology, culture, and our changing world, the monthly UU Casper Lunch with TED will be held online on Sunday, November 29, at noon, when we’ll view and discuss the TED Talk “How language shapes the way we think,” by Lera Boroditsky.
For more events and information, and instructions on how to attend online, go to uucasper.org or visit UU Casper on Facebook.
All library patrons must wear masks at all times
The Natrona County Library is now requiring that all visitors to the library wear proper face coverings for the duration of their visit. Individuals not in compliance will be asked to leave the premises.
As of Nov. 10, the Natrona County Library Board of Directors voted to adopt Natrona County Resolution 61-20 creating a face covering requirement in certain county buildings, which now includes the library.
Adoption of this mandate is in addition to existing safety measures already in place for library staff and patrons. If a patron is not wearing a mask when they come in the building, they will be offered one by a library staff member. If they refuse to wear a mask, they will not be allowed to enter further. Similarly, if a patron takes off their mask while inside the Library, they will be asked to leave.
The library recognizes that not all of their patrons will elect to follow recommended mask guidelines. Patrons who choose to not come to the library while the mask mandate is in place can access a robust online collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital research materials, and more on natronacountylibrary.org. Once Natrona County Resolution 61-20 is lifted, the Library will follow suit and no longer require face coverings.
No Holiday on Homestead; several things to do at trails
The Bureau of Land Management has opted to not hold the yearly Holiday on the Homestead event at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center (NHTIC), due to safety concerns caused by the Coronavirus.
The local Casper event, which is traditionally held on the second weekend of December, is a historically well attended event with more than 1,000 people attending in 2019, however, because of the continuing COVID concerns across the state, the event will not happen as planned this year but anticipates returning in 2021.
“We are saddened to announce that we will not be holding this cherished annual event,” said Katy Kuhnel, acting NHTIC director. “However, the safety of the public is a paramount concern for us, and we could not in good conscience hold a large public event where we could not totally ensure the safety of those attending. With that said, we are still open to the public and will be having some unique exhibits and opportunities and encourage the public to come visit us.”
Additionally, the National Historic Trails Center Foundation is encouraging visitors in the month of December to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, a local non-profit. Needed items include peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles, and granola bars. Wyoming Food for Thought Project is an independently run organization founded on the idea that a local solution to hunger is possible.
The BLM encourages all who visit the trail center to be safety minded by wearing a face mask and ensuring social distancing from other attending groups of people. As a reminder, if you are feeling unwell, or exhibiting signs of sickness, we ask that you do not visit until you are feeling better.
For more information about the NHTIC, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/learn/interpretive-centers/national-historic-trails-interpretive-center
Preschool Picassos
Preschool Picassos for ages 2 to 5 will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesdays to Dec. 16. Fees: $30 (members) and $55 (not-yet-member) per child/adult duo for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per child/adult duo. Learn art concepts through process art and exploration of different art materials, while enhancing creative expression, and strengthen problem solving fine motor skills.
Home school art
Home school art is offered at the Nicolaysen Art Museum Wednesdays to Dec. 16. Ages: K to 3rd grades is 1 to 2 p.m.; 4th to 8th grades is 2 to 3 p.m. Fees: $40 (members) and $65 (not-yet-member) per child for each six-class session. Drop-in fee: $10 per class per student. Build skills and learn about different art media in a fun and engaging environment. Our multidisciplinary, curriculum-based classes focus on art styles, concepts behind the art and personal interpretation, while enhancing students’ individual techniques.
NCPL hours
The Natrona County Public Library is currently open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required of all patrons throughout the entire visit.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
Children’s Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children’s Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Foreigner rescheduled to April
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to April 14, 2021 at the Casper Events Center. Fans are asked to hold tickets, as they will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions.
Nelly postponed to 2021
Spectra Venue Management at the Casper Events Center and Brava Enterprise regret to announce that the 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring Nelly with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die, and Sloan Boane, scheduled for October 30, 2020, has been postponed to October 30, 2021.
Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase beginning on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9 a.m., through October 30, 2020 at 10 p.m. Refunds will no longer be available after October 30, 2020. Please contact the point of purchase if you have any questions or to request a refund on your purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
