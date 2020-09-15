Family Stuff</&h1>
Championship Indian relay in Casper
The best riders and teams from tribal nations throughout Arizona, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming and Canada are set to compete in the Championship of Champions Indian Relay Race in Casper from September 18 to 20, 2020.
The event is limited to 2,000 spectators and purchasing tickets in advance is strongly encouraged. Tickets are available at CentralWyomingFair.com. The Championship of Champions Indian Relay is presented by Wind River Casino and the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
Held at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, the event will welcome more than 40 teams for three performances.
Teams consist of one rider, three horses, two holders and a mugger, with racers making one lap around the track and switching horses twice in front of the grandstands. And while teams must qualify to make it to the finals in Casper, once they arrive all accolades and wins are thrown out.
While COVID-19 has presented a variety of challenges during 2020, the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has taken several proactive steps and precautions to help ensure the safety of teams and spectators, while enabling athletes to keep competing.
NCPL starts fall hours
The Natrona County Public Library has begun its fall hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.
Planetarium open
The Casper Planetarium is open to the public again. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others. There will be new shows each month, with special shows for the holidays. For September, the weekday show (Tuesday through Friday at 4:15 p.m.) is “Earth, Moon, and Sun.” The Native American mythology character Coyote learns the differences between myths and astronomy facts about our world and its neighbors. This show is geared for ages 7 and up, and is a great choice for grandparents and grandchildren on an afternoon outing. On Saturday nights at 7 p.m., see “Voyage to Distant Worlds,” a tour of the planets in our solar system. This show is an original production of the Casper Planetarium and is aimed at ages 10 and up. Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Virtual info session for service academies set
On Wednesday, September 23, between 5 and 7 p.m., the five service academies (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy) and three college ROTC Programs (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy) will host a Virtual U.S. Service Academy and ROTC information session.
The event provides the opportunity for parents and students to join representatives from the Academies and ROTC Programs regarding the various Academy and ROTC/NROTC application processes, attending a military academy or ROTC/NROTC program, and serving as a Commissioned Officer. This is also an opportunity to hear from representatives of the Congressional Delegations regarding how they can assist students gain a nomination to a Service Academy.
Click the following link to register for the Zoom meeting: https://usafa-admissions.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMuceCupzkpE9XQCyr3QsqCdNmNUF1F5TNY
Registration at the link noted above is required. After registering, you will be sent an email on how to join the meeting.
The military service academies are federally funded institutions. All students receive a full scholarship including tuition, room and board, and complete medical coverage.
The event is free and open to the public. Media are welcome to attend. Please consider posting to your community calendar of events.
No fines for library
The Natrona County Library is clearing late fines from patron records. No questions asked. You are now fabulously fine-free.
“Fine-free” means that patrons will not be fined daily for overdue materials; however, the library will continue to recoup expenses related to lost and/or damaged items.
Of course, going fine-free doesn’t mean that you don’t have to bring your books back to the library. Items will still have a due date, and materials will be automatically renewed up two times if there are no holds. The library will continue to send out notices to remind patrons to bring their items back, and if an item is not returned or is returned damaged patron will be asked to pay for the item(s).
This change is in keeping with the library’s mission to advocate for literacy, education and a thriving community, and aligns with the goal of providing free and equitable access to everyone.
New weekly farmer’s market in Bar Nunn
The Bar Nunn City Council and community has welcomed the Family Friday Farmers Market to Antelope Park. Many community members of Bar Nunn have thought that it would be a great idea to have a market and the 307 Vendor Co-Op was excited to coordinate one. The market features local producers, crafts, decor, food trucks, all in the convenient Antelope Park. Patrick Ford, the mayor of Bar Nunn said, “Family Fridays at Antelope Park have already made excellent community connections and will only continue to serve the community.”
Stop by Antelope Park from 5 to 8 p.m. for fun local shopping that is outdoors and offers the perfect location for children to play. While shopping, be sure and take the time to check out the weekly food truck.
Food truck schedule: September 18 and 25, Little Shop of Burgers.
The 307 Vendor Co-Op has been created by vendors from central Wyoming with the mission of expanding local food access and opportunity. The 307 Vendor Co-Op is a group that wants to work with local producers to provide customers with everything that the community can offer. Please follow the 307 Vendor Co-Op on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/307VENDORCO/.
Farmers markets every Saturday
The season has arrived once again to think of Farmers’ Markets and all the fresh produce and products available. The Natrona County Master Gardeners will be putting on the 26th annual Farmers’ Market on Saturday’s from 7:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Agricultural Resource Learning Center, with more spacing between vendors and a one-way flow of traffic for shoppers.
Markets run every Saturday to September 26 or the first hard freeze if it arrives before that.
The vendors are getting organized and putting their products together and getting excited about the upcoming season. Many new vendors have inquired about offering natural skin care products, grass fed beef, essential oils and candles as well as jams, jellies, baked goods, lots of fresh produce and other new products. All the products are garden related.
Booths will have at least two vehicle parking spaces between each booth. This will allow for vendors to better socially distance from each other. Vendors will only be on one side of the parking lot surrounding the Agricultural Resource and Learning Center.
Shoppers are encouraged to come in the typical parking entrance and park to the south of the building on the unpaved parking lot. There will be several handicapped parking spaces available on the south end of the building. After shopping, shoppers will then exit through the same parking lot entrance as the one they arrive in. They will have several volunteers to assist with directions on entering and exiting the parking lot and keeping shoppers and volunteers safe.
For more details check out Natrona County Master Gardener’s Facebook page, the news page on the Natrona County Government site http://www.natrona.net/saturdaymarket for updates or call 235-9400.
Church postpones centennial celebration
August 15, 2020, marked the 100-year anniversary of the dedication of Saint Anthony of Padua’s church building in Casper.
The origins of the church date back to 1888 when a young couple moved to Casper and had to have their baby baptized in Nebraska since there was no Catholic church in Casper. The couple then forged a friendship with the priest, who started traveling to Casper for an occasional Mass.
In 1897, a group of Catholic women got together and laid out a plan for the building of a church. The bishop approved the project, and a wooden church was built in 1898. The Catholic population in Casper grew steadily, and by 1915, it was clear there was a need for a bigger church. Plans for the new church were drawn, and consequently, St. Anthony’s Church, as it is known today, was built in downtown Casper.
This year’s anticipated centennial celebration is postponed until next summer.
See the website for Mass times at stanthonyscasper.org.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
Children’s Chorale snags prestigious invite
The Casper Children’s Chorale has been selected as one of 24 choirs to perform at the National American Choral Directors Conference in Dallas, Texas, from March 17 to 20, 2021. Director Marcia Patton thinks this is the only Wyoming choir to ever receive the invitation, other than 2005 when the chorale was also selected. The 24 choirs chosen for the national convention represent a wide range, including community, church, collegiate, public school, elementary, middle school and high school. The selection process included recordings from the last three years of concerts.
Pronghorn photos at Fort
The American Heritage Center’s traveling exhibit “More Pronghorn Than People” will be on display at Fort Caspar Museum through October 10, 2020. The exhibit features black-and-white photographs accompanied by information panels that shed light on this unique and — in Wyoming — ubiquitous animal.
Known colloquially (and incorrectly) as “antelope,” the story of the pronghorn in Wyoming is one of abundance. Few travelers in the state will return home without seeing herds of pronghorn along the highways. Until fairly recently, there were more pronghorn in Wyoming than there were human residents.
Fort Caspar Museum’s current COVID-inspired summer hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with a special hour from 9 to 10 a.m. reserved for at-risk individuals. Summer admission fees are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and FCMA members.
Fort Caspar is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper and our phone number is 235-8462.
Art play on Saturdays
Art Play for ages 2 to 5 at the Nicolaysen Art Museum is the first Saturday of every month from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers per child/adult duo.
Art Play is designed with younger children in mind to promote visual-spatial skills, increase pattern, shape and color recognition all the while your child is expressing creativity and having fun. All materials, including aprons, are provided.
Birthday pARTy at the Nic
Come celebrate your birthday at The Nic! Have an unforgettable birthday experience with three options: Birthday Bash (ages 2 to 15), Birthday pARTy (ages 5 to 12) or Birthday Partay (ages 18+). Visit the website, nic.org, to choose from a variety of fun art projects. To reserve a party date or for more information, please call 235-5247 or email zgallegos@thenic.org.
Historic Bishop Home open
The Historic Bishop Home survived the Pandemic of 1918 as a home of an 11-member pioneer family. Today, it is Casper’s only historic house museum that is open to the public and provides the context for how the community has lived and prospered for over 110 years. The home will reopen for tours at 10 a.m. Please come and see the new exhibits, hear about the restoration work on the front porch and help survive the pandemic of 2020. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. During the front porch renovation, access to restricted to the rear door. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person. To protect guests and staff, they are observing basic safety protocol set by the Natrona County Health Department during the pandemic. Guests are asked to wear masks and are provided shoe protectors in accordance with these procedures. For additional information, visit www.cadomafoundation.org or call 235-5277.
Veterans museum open
The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum, 3740 Jourgensen Ave., is again open to the public. The WVMM will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan.
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
WVMM’s reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progressing through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, please call the WVMM at 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page.
St. Vincent de Paul open
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is able to serve the community Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street and can be reached at 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household item, books and jewelry.
Bishop Home porch restored
Have you driven by the “old red brick house on 2nd Street” between Jefferson and Lincoln and wondered what it is and what is going on with the construction? Thanks to funding from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, the Goodstein Foundation, the First Interstate Bank and several private donors, the Cadoma Foundation is restoring the iconic Southern Colonial front porch to the original 1907 wood design. Part of the new design will improve the access to the home for the mobility impaired. The construction is anticipated to take about 45 days. During the construction, the home is opening for touring, but access is limited to the rear door. The Historic Bishop Home is located at 818 East 2nd Street. Parking is available behind the home off Lincoln Street. The home is open Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person.
Chorale announces auditions
Casper Children’s Chorale announces auditions for its 42nd concert season. Incoming 2nd through 5th graders (2020-21) may sing in Bel Canto, and incoming 4th through 8th graders are considered for the Chorale. For more information and to audition, go to casperchildrenschorale.com.
STOMP postponed to January
The international percussion sensation, STOMP, has been postponed to January 13, 2021, at the Casper Events Center. Tickets for the original April 28 performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please email the Casper Events Center.
Televised Catholic masses
A televised Catholic mass is presented from Casper each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on K2TV. In addition, EWTN presents daily Catholic masses on DirecTV channel 370, Dish channel 261 and many cable providers, including Spectrum.
Foreigner in October
The Foreigner concert has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 22, 2020. Previously purchased tickets for the March 23 concert will be honored for the rescheduled show. For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, refunds will be made available at point of purchase. Please visit www.CasperEventsCenter.com for refund information.
Nelly postponed to October
The 4/2020 Spring Fest featuring NELLY with Chingy, Twista, Do or Die and Sloan Bone of Bone Thugs N Harmony has been postponed to October 30. Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date and no action is needed. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase.
Sunday breakfasts canceled
Sunday breakfasts open to the public at the Casper Elks Lodge are canceled for the foreseeable future.
