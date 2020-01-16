You are the owner of this article.
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Skating rink open

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

Friday dinner at Elks

Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is chicken cordon bleu and fixings, starting at 6 p.m. Cost $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.

DM performs Shrek

Dean Morgan Middle School will present Shrek The Musical JR. at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Dean Morgan Cafe at 1440 S. Elm St. Admission is free and all are welcome to this kid-friendly show.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages everyone to examine prejudices, review what they believe to be their limitations and work to better understand themselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical.

Fun at the Wagon Wheel

Seventy years of fun and still rolling at the Wagon Wheel. Friday, 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Admission $8, $10 admission includes rollerblade or quad rental, $3 additional includes bounce inflate. Available for birthday parties, private parties, school field trips, church parties. Please call 259-2574, Beverly or Larry; http://www.wwskate.com and on Facebook.

