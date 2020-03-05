Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Eagles charity dinner
A charity dinner will be held at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 306 N. Durbin, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. A Weenie Bar will be served for $7. Members and their guests are welcome. For more information call 235-5130.
Spring musical at Centennial
Centennial Middle School Drama Club will perform its spring musical, Into the Woods Jr., on Friday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the CMS cafeteria. The musical features 21 talented students who bring the characters to life with their wonderful interpretations of several well-known fairy tale creatures. The musical also features a set designed completely by students.
14-U state hockey in Casper
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its 14-Under State Hockey Tournament from Friday to Sunday at the Casper Ice Arena. Come to the rink and watch Wyoming’s best hockey players compete for the state title.
Public skating will not be held from Friday to Sunday. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on Monday.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or 14-Under State Hockey Tournament, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Brisket at Elks
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge is beef brisket and fix-ins, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
Izaak Walton hears about biathlon
All are welcome at 7 p.m. to learn about the history of biathlon in Casper, future plans for development of the Biathlon Center, and a summary of programs offered. The speaker is Rob Rosser, board president of Casper Mountain Biathlon Club. Rob is an experienced adaptive and Paralympic Nordic and Biathlon Coach. He was an Olympian in the 1998 games in Nagano, three time North American biathlon champion, five-time U.S. national champion, former U.S. Army World Class Athlete (WCAP) team and National Guard biathlon. Captain Rosser spent 21 years in the Army National Guard and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. Rosser is also currently a NRA certified Chief RSO (Range Safety Officer). Rob wants to build a biathlon program in Casper because he sees an eagerness to embrace this sport. "Wyoming, and Casper in particular, is the perfect place to grow a biathlon program. Biathlon is a rugged endurance sport that also involves an appreciation for marksmanship. The sport reflects qualities and interests that are embraced and respected inherently by the general population in Wyoming." The presentation will be at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There is a pot luck at 6 p.m. or you may join at 7 p.m. for the presentation.
Friday Melrose music
This week at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, 7 to 9 p.m. Zach is booked again. He has become a favorite around town, with an acoustic style that is easy on the ears and the soul. As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musician and to support the kitchen. Espresso drinks are available for $3, desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds go to local charities.