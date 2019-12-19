Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Skating rink open

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

Blue Christmas at St. Mark’s

The holidays present a special challenge for those who have experienced loss or disappointment. And they are not especially festive.

The Blue Christmas Service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott at 5:30 p.m. offers a time of reflection and remembrance while continuing to focus on the hope inherent in Christmas. The service is open to all and anyone interested in attending is welcome. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.

Trivia tournament for CC

The Casper College Speech and Debate team is holding a trivia tournament fundraiser at the Casper Elks Lodge at 108 E. 7th Street in Casper.

The trivia tournament will consist of eight rounds of general knowledge trivia. Entry fees are $500 for a team of six players, $75 for a couple and $50 for an individual. First place will receive $500, second $250 and third $100.