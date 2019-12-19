Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Stuff the Van toy drive
Townsquare Media is collecting new, unwrapped toys, clothing and cash for 2,100 kids in Casper, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday outside Walmart East. Toys and clothing are distributed to many partner agencies and cash is used to fill out the gifts and then restock the shelves at Wyoming Food for Thought Project, which provides weekend and school holiday food to nearly 800 children in Casper and Glenrock.
Twelve Days of Christmas open
The 12 Days of Christmas is open at 1743 E. Yellowstone across from the Alibi Bar. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. daily through December 23. Stop by and see the craftsmanship of more than 30 Wyoming crafters. Antiques, foods, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, rare rocks and tole painted ornaments all make perfect gifts. The charity this year is Hospice of Natrona County. For more information call Joyce at 262-3378.
Holiday show at the Casper Planetarium
The Casper Planetarium will celebrate the holidays with a special show, Season of Light. This full-dome presentation traces the history of many holiday customs which involve lights in the winter darkness – Christmas tree lights, candles in windows, the Menorah, luminarias and more. You’ll learn a bit about Christian, Jewish, Celtic, Nordic, Roman, Irish, Mexican and Hopi customs. Season of Light plays at 4:15 p.m. through Friday, and December 26 and 27, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The show is about 35 minutes long, recommended for ages 8 and up. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only, please.
School’s Out Craft & Movie
Take advantage of the winter break and get in the Christmas spirit with an entire afternoon of your favorite grumpy green guy and his growing heart. Students in grades K–6 are invited at 1 p.m. in the Crawford Room for a special no-school program complete with crafts & snacks sandwiched between screenings of the original and the remake of a classic holiday movie. All supplies and snacks provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information on this program and the movies that will be shown.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Blue Christmas at St. Mark’s
The holidays present a special challenge for those who have experienced loss or disappointment. And they are not especially festive.
The Blue Christmas Service at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at Seventh and Wolcott at 5:30 p.m. offers a time of reflection and remembrance while continuing to focus on the hope inherent in Christmas. The service is open to all and anyone interested in attending is welcome. For further information, call the church office at 234-0831.
Trivia tournament for CC
The Casper College Speech and Debate team is holding a trivia tournament fundraiser at the Casper Elks Lodge at 108 E. 7th Street in Casper.
The trivia tournament will consist of eight rounds of general knowledge trivia. Entry fees are $500 for a team of six players, $75 for a couple and $50 for an individual. First place will receive $500, second $250 and third $100.
According to Doug Hall, director of forensics and communication instructor, the goal for the fundraiser is $15,000. Hall noted that the need for additional funds was due to the program’s growth. “The college has always been supportive of our program, but with the growth of the team, current budgetary restraints limit our ability to travel with a full squad,” he said. “We need the public’s help in providing additional funds to fully finance our travel schedule, registration fees and supplies for our students.”
All donations received will be processed through the Casper College Foundation and are tax-deductible. For more information, contact Hall 268-2496 or dhall@caspercollege.edu.