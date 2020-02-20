Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Humanities festival this week
The 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture explores the topics of “Mystery, Mayhem and Madness” through Saturday.
Friday lectures are free and open to the public, as well as the family afternoon at the Natrona County Library. Tickets for the Thursday night production of “The Yellow Wallpaper” are $12 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased online at caspercollegearts.cc. A complete schedule for the festival can be found at caspercollege.edu/events/humanities-festival/schedule. The Goodstein Foundation Library, Wheeler Concert Hall and the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre are located on the Casper College campus. The Nicolaysen Art Museum is located at 400 E. Collins Street, and the Natrona County Library is located at 307 E. 2nd. Street.
Friday is the final day of talks and will begin at 9 a.m. with “Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’ in Song: A Modern Folk Opera.” Joe Goodkin, a Chicago-based singer/songwriter, will give a musical retelling of Homer’s “The Odyssey” through songs and lyrics inspired by Odysseus’ famous exploits.
At 10 a.m. Lance Jones will present ‘Saucy Jack in Whitechapel: The Crimes of Jack the Ripper.” Jones, a former police chief and museum teacher fellow of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, promises a “ ... walk through the fog in search of Jack the Ripper.”
The final presentation for the festival will take place at 11 and feature Casper College photography instructor Shawn Bush. Bush, a lens-based artist who grew up in Detroit, Michigan, and received his M.F.A. in photography from Rhode Island School of Design, will present “Sacrosanct Soil.” In addition to his talk, a gallery reception will be held at noon for Bush’s exhibition in the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery, also titled “Sacrosanct Soil.”
Saturday is the final day of the festival and will take place in the Crawford Room at the Natrona County Library. Titled “Family Afternoon of Mystery, Mayhem and Madness with a Movie,” the day will begin at 1 p.m. with a craft creating monkey masks and binoculars. From 2-4 p.m. the 1995 film “Jumanji” will be shown and pizza will be served.
Casper College and the Wyoming Humanities Council are partners in presenting the Humanities Festival along with major funding from the Casper College Foundation and the Margaret Demorest Endowment.
Free pesticide training
University of Wyoming Extension offers free pesticide applicator training.
These classes are designed to provide knowledge to make pesticide applicators eligible for a Wyoming Private Pesticide Applicators License, either new or renewal. Commercial Applicators can attend for Continuing Education Credits also! The classes are a collaborative effort between UW Extension, Natrona County Weed & Pest, Converse County Weed & Pest, Niobrara County Weed & Pest and Casper College Agriculture Department. Friday, February 21, 1 to 5 p.m. UW Extension ARLC, 2011 Fairgrounds Road, Casper. Register at 235-9400. You must pre-register so that materials will be on hand. For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.
Jackalope Jump at Rec Center
The Casper Jackalope Jump to raise money for Special Olympics Wyoming is Friday at the Casper Rec Center. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the jump starting at 6 p.m.
CFor years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around this beautiful state. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,900 athletes statewide.
The concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $50 per team member (teams of 4+) or $100 per individual and take a dip into one of Wyoming’s frozen lakes (or a pool). If you’d like to join in the fun but just can’t bring yourself to brave the cold waters, you can purchase a super cool ‘Too Chicken to Jump’ shirt at the event for just $25.
Friday night feed
Friday Night Feed this Friday at the Casper Elks Lodge is bacon-wrapped pork loins and fixin's, starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $12 per person. No discount for children, one trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
Friday Melrose music
Red Butte will play at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Join for their unique good-time, hard-time, old-time acoustic music, featuring Dale Krasovetz (Dave Nefarious) (washboard), Ron Reed (bass) and singer/songwriters Chris Weydeveld (guitar and banjo) and Jerry Mitchell (guitar and harmonica) creating songs inspired by the men, women and landscape of Wyoming.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and to help support the kitchen. Espresso drinks (thanks to PHawk Coffee Roasters) are available for $3. Desserts are $2 and popcorn is available for a buck. Part of the kitchen proceeds do go to local charities if costs are covered.
'Immersive experience:’ ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” will run through Sunday and again Feb. 27-29 in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre.
The story, adapted and choreographed by Wood, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality,” said Wood. Published in 1892, Gilman’s semi-autobiographical short story details a young woman’s experience with the then popular method of treating women suffering from postpartum depression and nervousness called a “rest cure.” “The rest cure is often considered worse than the actual diagnosis itself,” Wood noted.
According to Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be brought alive onstage by a talented cast through movement and the intertwining of dance, theater and multimedia elements. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up and begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with two matinees, Feb. 23 and 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 307-268-2500, or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
“The Yellow Wallpaper” is part of the 35th Annual Casper College Humanities Festival and Demorest Lecture, Feb. 18-22.
The Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre is located in the Gertrude Krampert Theatre building on the Casper College campus.