Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis; no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Monthly vets ceremony
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service, when 89 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon, in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.
Learn Windows 10
The Natrona County Library will offer a Windows 10 class at 3 p.m. in the Tech Center. During the class, library staff will explain how to navigate the Windows 10 operating system, including the Start menu, Action Center and more. Feel free to come prepared with questions or concerns about Windows 10, and you can even bring your Windows 10 device with you to follow along. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
An Evening of Sunshine at CC
Sunshine 2.0 will present an exciting evening of entertainment, “An Evening of Sunshine,” at Casper College, beginning at 6:30 p.m. as part of Sign Fest 2020.
Sunshine 2.0 is a professional deaf traveling theater troupe based at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf in Rochester, New York, according to its website. “Sunshine 2.0 performances involve the amazing use of movement, juggling, magic and other entertaining physical elements.”
"Sunshine 2.0 specializes in creative performances designed around STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — information. A sign language interpreter for those hearing members of the audience will be provided,” said Gail Schenfisch, ASL instructor at Casper College.
“This evening presentation will be the culmination of Sign Fest 2020, a four-day collaborative educational experience supported by the Casper College Foundation and the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Carl D. Perkins, and the Wyoming Department of Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services to promote a deeper understanding of ASL and deafness,” Schenfisch noted.
Sign Fest 2020 features programming for approximately 250 students enrolled in ASL classes at Casper College, Kelly Walsh High School and Dean Morgan Middle School. The festival offers activities that include linguistic and cultural enrichment and hands-on events, which make learning about the language from native speakers more accessible, according to Schenfisch. Friday, approximately 200 deaf and hard-of-hearing students from around the state will partake in a performance and workshops presented by Sunshine 2.0. Saturday, there will be a Wyoming Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf workshop presented in ASL only for interpreters of the deaf and students of ASL who are considering a career in ASL interpreting.
“An Evening of Sunshine” performed by Sunshine 2.0 will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
'Rock of Ages' at KW
Kelly Walsh High School presents the best jukebox musical to come out of Broadway, Rock Of Ages: High School Edition, Friday and Saturday, and March 5, 6 and 7. All times at 7 p.m., all tickets are free. Yes, this rock and roll musical takes the classic songs that Casper loves and brings them to the Kelly Walsh stage. Songs from Journey, Whitesnake, Europe, Poison and more will send you back to your hard rocking years. Tickets can be reserved at Kellywalsh.org/tickets.
'Immersive experience:’ ‘The Yellow Wallpaper’
Called an “immersive experience” by director Aaron M. Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” is a dance adaptation of a short story by Charlotte Perkins Gilman. “The Yellow Wallpaper” runs Friday and Saturday in the Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre.
The story, adapted and choreographed by Wood, “ ... is an emotionally charged and darkly humorous examination of an isolated woman’s state of reality,” said Wood. Published in 1892, Gilman’s semi-autobiographical short story details a young woman’s experience with the-then popular method of treating women suffering from postpartum depression and nervousness called a “rest cure.” “The rest cure is often considered worse than the actual diagnosis itself,” Wood noted.
According to Wood, “The Yellow Wallpaper” will be brought alive onstage by a talented cast through movement and the intertwining of dance, theater, and multimedia elements. The production is recommended for ages 10 and up and begins each night at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students 5-18 and are available online at caspercollegearts.cc, at the box office between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by phone at 307-268-2500 or one hour before each performance, for that performance only.
The Thomas H. Empey Studio Theatre is located in the Gertrude Krampert Theatre building on the Casper College campus.