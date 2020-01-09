Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Skating rink open

The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.

Black-footed ferrets

One of North America’s most endangered mammals, the black-footed ferret, will be the topic of the January Murie Audubon meeting.

In July of 2016, 35 ferrets were released on the Lazy BV and Pitchfork Ranches, outside Meeteetse. This is the same spot where ferrets were rediscovered 37 years ago when they were thought to be extinct.

Ferrets were reintroduced to the Shirley Basin 27 years ago. This was the first wild reintroduction site in the country and remains the largest lasting reintroduction site. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to monitor both sites annually.

The ferrets that were found near Meeteetse in 1981 were captured and served as the basis for the captive breeding program that was started in 1986. Since the program began, ferrets have been reintroduced to two sites in Wyoming, as well as in South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Canada and Mexico.