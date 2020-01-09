Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m. for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Black-footed ferrets
One of North America’s most endangered mammals, the black-footed ferret, will be the topic of the January Murie Audubon meeting.
In July of 2016, 35 ferrets were released on the Lazy BV and Pitchfork Ranches, outside Meeteetse. This is the same spot where ferrets were rediscovered 37 years ago when they were thought to be extinct.
Ferrets were reintroduced to the Shirley Basin 27 years ago. This was the first wild reintroduction site in the country and remains the largest lasting reintroduction site. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department continues to monitor both sites annually.
The ferrets that were found near Meeteetse in 1981 were captured and served as the basis for the captive breeding program that was started in 1986. Since the program began, ferrets have been reintroduced to two sites in Wyoming, as well as in South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Canada and Mexico.
Wyoming Game and Fish non-game biologists Nichole Bjornlie and Dana Nelson will present the program about the ferrets, their ecology, and their status in Wyoming.
Join the Audubon Society at 7 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Clubhouse located at 4205 Fort Caspar Road for this program.