Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Adult Coloring Club

Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m., on Friday, February 14, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.

Glow skate at DSS

David Street Station presents the final night of skating, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Glow Skate, sponsored by Greiner Ford. Great tunes and fun lights provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light. As the rink dims its regular lighting and the glow of colorful lights come on, you won’t want to miss this special event. Make it a valentine’s date with your special someone or bring the whole family for a colorful fun time. Come early, as the first 100 skaters will receive glow sticks to wear on the ice! Skaters who wear neon will receive $1 off ice skating.

Valentine's skate indoors