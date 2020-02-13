Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Harry Potter Escape Room
Your Hogwarts letter has finally arrived! Come join the Library to try your hand at solving clues to escape Professor Vector's detention and make it out of Hogwarts alive. The event is in the Barbara Bush Room for this very special Harry Potter escape room experience on one of the following dates and times (reservations are every 40 minutes):
February 14, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.; February 15, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.
Groups of up to five can reserve a spot, and kids who can read are welcome to join in on the fun with a parent. Reservations are required. Call 577-7323 to reserve your spot, or visit the website to get more information.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Adult Coloring Club
Stop by the Natrona County Library's Crawford Room anytime between 2 and 5 p.m., on Friday, February 14, for Adult Coloring Club. Coloring books and pages will be available for you to turn into works of art. Colored pencils, pens, crayons and markers will also be provided. Just bring yourself and your friends, and enjoy the afternoon. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Glow skate at DSS
David Street Station presents the final night of skating, from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Glow Skate, sponsored by Greiner Ford. Great tunes and fun lights provided by Rocky Mountain Sound & Light. As the rink dims its regular lighting and the glow of colorful lights come on, you won’t want to miss this special event. Make it a valentine’s date with your special someone or bring the whole family for a colorful fun time. Come early, as the first 100 skaters will receive glow sticks to wear on the ice! Skaters who wear neon will receive $1 off ice skating.
Valentine's skate indoors
Come skate to romantic music and warm-up with a hot beverage from the concession stand during the Valentine’s Skate on Friday, February 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Admission and skate rental for two is $7.75. Children four years old and under are always free with a paid admission. Don’t miss out on all the Valentine’s fun at the Casper Ice Arena.
Friday Melrose music
Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles will play at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tom and the band have shared the stage with such notables as The Marshall Tucker Band, The Subdudes, and Casper’s own Tremors. Their musical influences include Bob Marley, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Warren Haynes.
As always, the "fee" is generous tips for the musicians and to support the kitchen. Espresso drinks are $3. Desserts and popcorn available for a buck. Part of the Kitchen proceeds does go to local charities if we can cover our costs.