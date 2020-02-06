Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Website: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Social Security retirement seminar
Are you ready for retirement? Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. Join Mickie Douglas and David Baier for this special live webcast at the Natrona County Library to learn how the system works and how to find out how much you’ll receive at retirement. This seminar will explain how you qualify for benefits, how the benefit is figured, how earnings and age affect your benefits, which other family members may get benefits because of your work and what you should consider when deciding when to start your Social Security benefits. This seminar will include several important reminders about Medicare. The best seminar take-away is how these online tools and services can streamline how you do business with Social Security. Join at 1 p.m. in the Crawford Room to learn what you need know to be ready for retirement.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Meat shoot
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 10 p.m. $5 a round. Bring your friends and family and have fun shooting clay targets and win some meat. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Cory McDaniel Duo at Melrose
Cory McDaniel Duo at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, is 7 to 9 p.m. If you haven't heard them, you don't want to miss this. They are fun, talented and engaging with a tremendous variety of songs. And one never know who will show up to jam with them.
No cover, however, help keep running by ordering a nice warm latte and a tasty dessert, or maybe some popcorn. And please tip the band.
Night to Shine Prom
Highland Park Community Church will serve as one of churches around the world registered to host Night to Shine 2020, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event will be hosted through local churches across the globe simultaneously on Friday. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and older. Highland Park is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.
Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors and a dance floor, all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.
For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Highland Park in Casper, visit www.hpcc.church.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: http://www.timtebowfoundation.org/index.php/night-to-shine/.
Dial M for Murder opens
Dial M for Murder opens at Casper Theater Company, 735 CY Ave. The show runs two weekends from February 7-8-9 and February 14-15-16. Evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or the Casper Senior Center, 1841 E. 2nd St. or at the door 30 minutes before curtain.
Casper Theater Company has captured the “best of the best” creative murder mystery writing in British playwright Frederick Knott’s Dial M for Murder. It is the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player, who has married his wife Margot for her money, and plans her murder.
Alfred Hitchcock produced the film in 1954, staring Ray Miland and Grace Kelly, with rave reviews after the stage play premiered on BBC television in 1952.
For more information please call 267-7243.
Izaak Walton hears about fishery
At 7 p.m. all are welcome to learn about the history of the North Platte fishery. Matt Hahn, fisheries biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish, will relate the history of the North Platte fishery from pioneer times, through dam building and oil spills to what it is today. The presentation is at the Izaak Walton Lodge at the Fort Caspar Campground, 4205 Fort Caspar Rd. This is free and open to the public. There will be a pot luck at 6 p.m. or you may join at 7 p.m. for the presentation.
Steaks at the Elks
Friday Night Feed is T-bone steaks and fixins at the Casper Elks Lodge, starting at 6 p.m. Cost $12 per person, no discount for children. One trip only. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.