Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.

Social Security retirement seminar

Are you ready for retirement? Social Security is part of the retirement plan of almost every American worker. Join Mickie Douglas and David Baier for this special live webcast at the Natrona County Library to learn how the system works and how to find out how much you’ll receive at retirement. This seminar will explain how you qualify for benefits, how the benefit is figured, how earnings and age affect your benefits, which other family members may get benefits because of your work and what you should consider when deciding when to start your Social Security benefits. This seminar will include several important reminders about Medicare. The best seminar take-away is how these online tools and services can streamline how you do business with Social Security. Join at 1 p.m. in the Crawford Room to learn what you need know to be ready for retirement.