Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Organ recital at FUMC

Casper organists Beverly Reese and Donna McIntire discovered Wyatt Smith when they heard him at a regional conference and invited him to perform for the Bach’s Lunch series in Casper. His mother drove him from South Dakota, because he was not yet driving. He performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Rising Star, having won the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists -- Region VI in 2011.

Smith serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle. He is also the affiliate artist in Organ & Harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he teaches private lessons, curates the care of the Fritts organ in Kilworth Chapel, along with performing “Organ at Noon” recitals throughout the year. He is a graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, under the guidance of Dr. Carole Terry. Wyatt received his Master of Music degree from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.