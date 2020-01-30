Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 6:30 a.m., 917 N. Beech; 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 a.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 328 E. A; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 342 E. K, ste. 352; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott; 10 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Free tax prep at new location
Through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and in partnership with Wyoming Free Tax Service, United Way of Natrona County will offer free income tax preparation to assist residents of Natrona County, earning $65,000 or less in 2019.
IRS trained and certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals through Friday, April 10. This year services will be provided at a new location: 851 Werner Court, Suite #100, across from Department of Workforce Services. Hours are: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service is closed Sunday and Monday.
Natrona County residents will be assisted on a first come, first served basis, no appointments will be scheduled. A list of necessary paperwork required can be found at www.unitedwaync.com/VITA or United Way of Natrona County Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 307-333-6031.
Monthly vets ceremony
The Natrona County United Veterans Council and the staff of the Oregon Trail Wyoming Veterans Cemetery conduct a monthly memorial service for those known Wyoming veterans who have died since the last memorial service which was held on December 31 when 91 Wyoming veterans were honored.
This month’s memorial service will be held at noon Friday in the Tom Walsh Chapel at the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery. All are welcome to attend.
This memorial service is provided on behalf of a grateful state and nation as an expression of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by each of these veterans.
The veteran’s name, Wyoming community and branch of service is read at roll call. There is a rifle salute, taps and a flag ceremony.
Women's rights talk
Julia M. Santucci will be addressing the ways that the treatment, status, and rights of women can be improved around the world at 1 p.m., at Casper College.
“Given the recent uptick in interest in women's rights in Wyoming — the suffrage anniversary, equal pay, recruiting, more women running for political office, indigenous women missing, etc. — Santucci seems especially appropriate,” said Erich Frankland, political science instructor. Santucci was the senior adviser in the U.S. Secretary of State’s Office of Global Women’s Issues from 2015-17, where she worked to advance gender equality as a core U.S. foreign policy priority, including in efforts to counterterrorism and violent extremism.
Santucci’s talk is free and open to the public and will take place in the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103, in the Wold Physical Science Center on the Casper College campus.
Sewing project for adults
Join the Natrona County Library's Creation Station at 2 p.m., to learn how to make your very own customized ear bud pouch using the Library's sewing machines, and never lose track of your tiny wireless headphones again. All supplies provided at no cost. Sign up at bit.ly/sewing131. Limit of 15 adult participants. The Library's Creation Station is a flexible, community, collaborative makerspace for individuals and small groups of all ages who can use STEAM-related supplies and equipment to bring their inventions and creations to life. Call 577-7323 or visit the website for more information.
Bubbles, Baubles 'n Beans
The 21st annual Bubbles, Baubles, and Beans fundraiser for Meals on Wheels is from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. Come and sample up to 30 different chilies and soups from many different local restaurants, business and chefs plus refreshing beverages from Pepsi and Budweiser. Finish up with some delicious ice cream to cool your taste buds. In addition to delicious food and drinks there will be several fabulous raffle packages to choose from. Just buy a $5 raffle ticket (or several) and pick the raffle package you want a chance of winning.
Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids age 5 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Meals On Wheels office, The Cadillac Cowgirl, Porter’s Mountain View Supply, Hilltop National Bank (Country Club Location), First Interstate Bank (downtown location and Eastridge Mall Location) and Blue Ridge Coffee.
The Pot o’ Beans reverse raffle includes cash prizes for the evening totaling $10,575. Buy a bean for $100 and your bean could be worth up to $5,000. There are 29 additional chances to win between $125 and $600. For each bean purchased, you will receive two admission tickets to the event. If you purchase a bean but cannot attend, we will gladly mail your admission tickets to your family or friends in the Casper area who would enjoy coming to the event. You do not need to be present to win.
Skating rink open
The David Street Station outdoor ice skating rink is open Thursday and Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m. Hours will vary on school breaks and holidays. Admission is $5, adults; $4, youth (12 and under); $2, toddler (4 and under). Ice skate rentals for all ages are $3.
Art exhibit at Scarlow's
Casper natives Isaac Whitlatch and David Rufenaucht will be showing artwork at Scarlow's Gallery in downtown Casper. Both artist are looking forward to seeing everyone at the reception from 6 to 8 p.m. The work is a collaboration in several different media showcasing the illustrative styles of both artists, entitled "Loose Ribs."
Whitlatch was born in Casper and studied advertising illustration at The Brooks Institute for Photography in Santa Barbara, California. He lives and works as an illustrator and two dimensional designer in Helena, Montana.
Rufenacht was born and raised in Casper and from a very young age would spend countless hours doodling and drawing. He lives with his family in Casper.
Steve Frame at Melrose
Steve Frame is the guest artist at Melrose Coffee House, 1511 S. Melrose, from 7 to 9 p.m. Steve says, "I really dig this night, because the atmosphere is right for me to bring out a whole array of songs I like to try out (along with the old tried and true)!"
No cover, however, help us keep running by ordering a nice warm latte and a tasty dessert, or maybe some popcorn. And please tip the band.
Organ recital at FUMC
Wyatt Smith will give a full recital on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, where a free will offering will be accepted.
Casper organists Beverly Reese and Donna McIntire discovered Wyatt Smith when they heard him at a regional conference and invited him to perform for the Bach’s Lunch series in Casper. His mother drove him from South Dakota, because he was not yet driving. He performed at the 2012 AGO National Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, as a Rising Star, having won the AGO/Quimby Regional Competition for Young Organists -- Region VI in 2011.
Smith serves as the associate director of music & communications minister at Epiphany Parish of Seattle. He is also the affiliate artist in Organ & Harpsichord at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma where he teaches private lessons, curates the care of the Fritts organ in Kilworth Chapel, along with performing “Organ at Noon” recitals throughout the year. He is a graduate of the University of Washington in Seattle, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ performance, under the guidance of Dr. Carole Terry. Wyatt received his Master of Music degree from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and the Yale School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in organ performance from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.