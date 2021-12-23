Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Christmas Eve at Shepherd of the Hills

A Service of Worship for Christmas Eve will be held in the sanctuary of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

The traditional candle-lit service features congregational and choral music, prayers, readings from Scripture, and a brief sermon by the Rev. Lynn Williamson, pastor. All are welcome to the Communion Table for the Celebration of the Lord’s Supper. There is no nursery service. Children of all ages are welcome in the service.

Following the service, there will be a time of food and fellowship.

Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church, the only Presbyterian Church (USA) congregation in Casper, is located at 4600 S. Poplar, on the southwest corner of Poplar and Wyoming Boulevard. For directions or more information, call 307-235-3536.

Christmas Eve service at UU

On Friday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m., Reverend Leslie Kee will lead a special online Christmas Eve service for both the Casper and Laramie UU congregations in the UU Casper Zoom room.

Senior center display

Must see display is a lovely collection of Christmas mice. It is just a small part of Carol Weixel’s many years of collecting. There is even a mice Nativity scene! See this display at Central Wyoming Senior Services, 1831 E. 4th Street in Casper. Call 307-265-4678 for more information.

Christmas Eve activities at Elks

Children’s Christmas Party at the Casper Elks Lodge is Friday, Dec. 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring the children down to play some games and sing Christmas Carols and see Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus! Receive a sack of goodies! This is open to the public.

All Elk members and guest are invited to come down and enjoy your family Elk members for the annual Tom and Jerry Party on Friday, Dec. 24! The party is from 4 to 6 p.m. Members, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 307-234-4839.

