Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Drive-thru for treats at Primrose

Primrose Retirement Communities, 1865 S. Beverly, is hosting a drive-thru trick or treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on Friday, October 30. All are welcome to drive through and safely collect treats from hand-decorated candy chutes created by the residents.

Halloween fun in Glenrock

Thirty businesses will hand out candy in a trunk or treat event in the parking lot of the General Store on Fourth Street, beginning at 3 p.m. The annual Halloween Carnival follows at 4:30 p.m., in the rec center gymnasium.

Casper Planetarium Halloween Show

All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.