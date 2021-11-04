Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Teen Late Night runs through December

After the success of “Teen Social at the Station” this summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, in conjunction with eight community partners, will offer “Teen Late Night” every Friday for the next eight weeks at various community locations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will host the first “Teen Late Night” on Friday, Oct. 29, from 8-11:30 p.m. at the Club, 1701 E. K. Street, in the Dick and Lynne Cheney Cowboy Ethics Room, also known as the Teen Center.

Teen Director Sherman Hill says this Friday’s event will be a Bring-Your-Own Pumpkin Smash. Teens are asked to bring a pumpkin, which they’ll carve and then smash by either throwing off the roof of the building or by using sports equipment. Free food and fun will be provided. “I’m hoping this event will bring in fresh faces to see what the Club has to offer,” said Hill.

“Teen Social at the Station’’ began in August, 2021, and was held on four consecutive Thursday nights from 7-10 p.m., in an effort to combat juvenile crime by providing a positive alternative for teens. Over 750 teens showed up during “Teen Social at the Station” for games, free food, and a grand prize drawing for a new electric bike. The Mayor and the Chief of Police both reported that the objective the Club and community hoped for was accomplished: positive relations with teens, no violence, and fun for everyone.

Mayor Steve Freel said he’s excited to hear that “Teen Late Night” will offer teens fun activities on Friday nights into the winter. “What we started off with this summer as being a negative was turned into, very quickly, a positive — providing events, food and organized activity for youth into the late-night hours. And I am pleased to see that it is continuing on — even though summer’s gone, we’re headed into our winter months. This just didn’t stop…and I think it’s very much needed, and I think it’s very engaging for our youth and the community,” said Mayor Freel.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 5: The Link, 353 W. A. Street

Friday, Nov. 12: YMCA of Natrona County, 1611 Casper Mountain Road

Friday, Nov. 19: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E. K. Street

Friday, Dec. 3: Casper Boxing Club, 910 Barbara Street

Friday, Dec. 10: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, 1701 E. K. Street

Friday, Dec. 17: The Link, 353 W. A. Street

Friday, Dec. 31: Highland Park Community Church

Community partners include: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Casper Boxing Club, Highland Park Community Church, Youth for Christ, Natrona County School District, the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the YMCA and the City of Casper.

Teen Night is open to all teens, ages 13 to 18, who are still in school. There is no cost to attend, reservations are not required, and free food will be provided.

For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/BGCCWTeenCenter/ or see the flyer at: http://www.bgccw.org/afterschool/

