Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Reserve for Nic dinner by Friday
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is hosting an exclusive dinner experience, Dalí After Dark, on May 15, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase before this Friday, May 7, 2021, by 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $75 per person or $150 per couple. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets can contact the Nicolaysen Art Museum at 235-5247 or by inquiring in person at the museum's front desk.
The unique dinner is inspired by the surrealist artist, Salvador Dalí. The night will include a progressive dinner catered by Silver Fox Steakhouse, which is influenced by Les Diners De Gala cookbook by Salvador Dalí. The event will also include Dalí-inspired activities.
The event is prompted by the Nicolaysen Art Museum's current exhibit, The Delightful World of Dalí, which features several pieces from the Nicolaysen's permanent collection by Salvador Dalí. The Delightful World of Dalí is currently open and will officially be closed to the public on May 14 before the Dalí After Dark.
For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic's website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
No public skating
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association will be hosting its Player Development Camp from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9 at the Casper Ice Arena. Over 200 youth hockey players from around the state will be competing for a chance to move forward in USA Hockey’s regional camp. Players selected from these camps have an opportunity to compete at advanced levels and grow their game. The Player Development Camp has calculated that players and spectators have brought an $85,000 economic impact to the Casper community.
Public skating will not be held from Friday, May 7 to Sunday, May 9 to hosting Wyoming’s Player Development Camp. Public skating will return to its regularly scheduled hours on May 10.
For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena’s Public Skating schedule or summer hockey camps, please call 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.
Order CC grad shirts by Friday
The Casper College Class of 2021 commemorative T-shirts are now on sale. The proceeds from the sale go into the Class of 2021 Scholarship. In past years, sales have generated over $1,000. The money is then split between two CC students.
This year, in addition to donating the shirts, the Casper College Alumni Association is matching dollar for dollar any donation to the Class of 2021 Scholarship, according to Danica Sveda, associate director of donor and alumni relations. Each shirt sells for a donation of $10.
The unique item has been a favorite of graduates and their families since its inception several years ago. “People can turn their $10 donation into a $20 donation with our match and receive a Casper College 75th graduating class T-shirt,” Sveda said.
The deadline to order a T-shirt is Friday, May 7. Sveda noted that shirts would be available to pick up at graduation rehearsal May 14.
To order an official Casper College Class of 2021 T-shirt, go to caspercollegefoundation.org/alumni-and-friends/class-gift or call the Casper College Foundation at 268-2256.