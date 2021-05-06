Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

The unique dinner is inspired by the surrealist artist, Salvador Dalí. The night will include a progressive dinner catered by Silver Fox Steakhouse, which is influenced by Les Diners De Gala cookbook by Salvador Dalí. The event will also include Dalí-inspired activities.

The event is prompted by the Nicolaysen Art Museum's current exhibit, The Delightful World of Dalí, which features several pieces from the Nicolaysen's permanent collection by Salvador Dalí. The Delightful World of Dalí is currently open and will officially be closed to the public on May 14 before the Dalí After Dark.

