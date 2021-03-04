Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

The “Winter Collage Concert” is free and open to the public. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. To view online, go to either the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page or on Instagram at casper_college_bands.

The CC Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, the CC Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo, and both the CC Collegiate Chorale and CC Chamber Singers are under the direction of Vreeman.

Cyrano at CC

Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will run March 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.

“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.