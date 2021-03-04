Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Farmer to Family food boxes Friday
Poverty Resistance Food Pantry in conjunction with the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies, Joshua’s Storehouse and others will be distributing 16 pallets of Farmer to Family food boxes along with six pallets of milk on Friday, March 5, 2021. The truck is due around 11 a.m. and a few volunteers are needed to help unload and distribute. Folks with a truck or SUV who can help bring boxes to seniors and others who can’t get to the pantry will also be needed. For more information, call Mary Ann Budenske at 307-215-4732, email her at mbudenske@aol.com or PM her on Facebook.
Deadline to apply for clerk of district court
The Natrona County Republican Party in Casper announces the replacement process to fill the vacancy of Natrona County Clerk of District Court due to the passing of current Natrona County Clerk of District Court, Anne Volin. Those applying must be a qualified elector, registered as a Republican. The Natrona County Central Committee will choose three persons from those applying whose names will advance to the Natrona County Commissioners. The commissioners will then hold interviews and appoint one to finish the election term ending December 31, 2022. The initial interviews with the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will take place at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9, at the Ramkota Hotel conference room.
The requirements for replacing an elected county official may be found in Wyoming State Statutes 22-18-111 a. (ii). The meeting is open to the public, but only members of the Natrona County Republican Party Central Committee will be allowed to vote.
If you are interested in applying, your request must be received by 5 p.m., on Friday, March 5, via email at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com or mail at Natrona County Republican Party, PO Box 3576, Casper, WY 82602. Any questions please contact Joe McGinley at ncrpchairman@hotmail.com.
Shop St. Vincent de Paul
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is a great place to visit and shop. It is located at 301 E. H Street, 237-2607. Local charities benefit from 100 percent of the profits. Consider donating unwanted items including but not limited to clothes, household items, books and jewelry. Spring and Easter are coming soon and we have items to get you ready for the upcoming season. You can visit us on Facebook.
Combo concert at college
Beautiful music will fill the Wheeler Concert Hall Friday, March 5, as the Casper College Chamber Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Chamber Singers, and Collegiate Chorale will perform during the “Winter Collage” concert at 7 p.m. The concert can be viewed in person or online.
According to Zachary Vreeman, DMA, the Winter Collage will feature a wide array of music. “The wind ensemble will present works from 19th-century France and American minimalism, and the chamber singers will sing recent memorial-themed compositions. Those compositions include two pieces that memorialize events from World War I and another that has become a memorial to the earthquake and tsunami that led to the Fukushima disaster 10 years ago,” he said.
In February, the chamber orchestra had the opportunity to work with composer Stephanie Ann Boyd. The orchestra will perform the Wyoming premiere of Boyd’s newest piece, “Beyond the Gate,” featuring poetry recited with the orchestra.
The “Winter Collage Concert” is free and open to the public. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus. To view online, go to either the Casper College Music Department’s YouTube page or on Instagram at casper_college_bands.
The CC Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA, the CC Chamber Orchestra is under the direction of Jennifer Cowell-DePaolo, and both the CC Collegiate Chorale and CC Chamber Singers are under the direction of Vreeman.
Cyrano at CC
Tickets for “Cyrano de Bergerac” are now on sale. The fun-filled play will run March 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m.
“’Cyrano de Bergerac’” is a play that has something for everyone. Swashbuckling characters; villains; heroes; swordfights; battles; and even some great food,” said Richard Burk, director and fight coordinator.
Cyrano is a dashing nobleman serving in the French army who has a very large nose. Because of his nose, Cyrano feels that he cannot express his love for the beautiful Roxanne. Christian, a handsome new cadet, is also in love with Roxanne but does not have a way with words and, because of that, fears that Roxanne will reject him. A plan is hatched: Cyrano will supply Christian with the words, and Christian will provide the looks to win Roxanne’s love. But the story doesn’t end there because there is also a villain who lusts for Roxanne.
“Cyrano de Bergerac” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members will be required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats will be available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer will be available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone a 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is located in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.