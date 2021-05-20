Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station’s new Glowforge Plus laser cutter at 4 p.m., on Friday, May 21, in the Creation Station. You’ll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you’ll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Artist, sculptor Bocchino in Casper
The Nicolaysen Art Museum is excited to introduce the work of Serena Bocchino to the Casper community. Serena Bocchino’s exhibition will include paintings and sculptures in her show titled, “Influence,” by Serena Bocchino. The exhibit will consist of work from the following series: The Veil Series, Colorforms, Mirror Series, Twirl, FEVER, Color Theory, and iPOP.
Bocchino will lead two workshops, one for adults and one for children. Adults 21 years and older are welcome to attend the Realism to Abstraction workshop with Serena Bocchino from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Friday, May 21. Attendees will discuss realism to abstraction, focus on a greater understanding of composition, and practice ‘seeing’ abstractly. The cost for the class is $25 for members and $35 for not-yet-members, and this class will have all supplies included.
Students are invited to attend Exploring Abstract Art with Serena Bocchino from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 22. Participants will explore the power of imagination as they learn to draw and paint using simple lines, shapes, and colors. The cost for this class is $10 per member and $20 per not-yet-member per participating child. For more information or to register, contact the Nicolaysen Art Museum at 235-5247.
Including the art featured in the gallery, there will be a large-scale mural mounted titled FRESH, from the iPop series, on the exterior of the museum. Additionally, Bocchino will be in Casper for a mini-residency from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, May 22, and from noon to 4 p.m., on Sunday, May 23. The community is invited to observe Bocchino create a wire sculpture specifically for the Nic.
Before concluding her time at the Nicolaysen Art Museum and in Casper, there will be an opening reception for Serena Bocchino’s exhibition. The community is invited to join the Nic in celebrating the complete installation of Bocchino’s work from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on May 25.
Please consider donating to help support the Nicolaysen Art Museum to continue its mission and vision; visit thenic.org/donate. For more details about the museum and its programs, visit the Nic’s website (thenic.org), Facebook page (facebook.com/nicartmuseum), or follow @nicartmuseum on Instagram.
New show at Casper Theater Company
Casper Theater Company has a new show on the horizon. The world premiere of Hangin’ With Ralph and Gladys RIP, will debut on May 21-22 (Saturday dinner theater only), May 23, June 4-5-6, at 735 CY. Friday and Saturday night curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinees will be presented at 2 p.m.
“Hangin’ with Ralph and Gladys,” is a sequel to “What Happened to Smith?”, which was the sequel to our original mini-series, “Chez Tre Chic”. Ralph and Gladys, two of the characters in both mini-series, now have their own one-act, also written and directed by Donna Fisher.. Their antics will again come to light with hilarious laughter from their friends and family. The show stars Rev. Dr. Jim Shumard, Sue Blevins, Joan Davies, and Rob Tate, with guest appearances by Dave Shultz, Nancy Engstrom and Stephanie Petumenos. Tickets may be purchased at the Cheese Barrel, 524 S. Center, online at www.caspertheatercompany.net and 30 minutes before curtain at the door for $15 adults and $13 for Seniors/students.
In addition, the first Saturday May 22 only will be a dinner theater performance. No tickets for show only will be sold for May 22. If you have a season ticket, there will be no charge for the dinner. Just show your season ticket at the door at 6 p.m. For those of you who would like to indulge in a fabulous dinner, the cost will be $35 for dinner and show but reservations are a must. Dinner on May 22 will be held at 6 p.m., with show at 7:30 p.m. To make your reservation please send an email to caspertheatercompany@gmail.com with May 22 and the number of people attending with you. You can also call the theater at 267-7243 to make a reservation.
Like so many other business, we, at Casper Theater Company have had a hard year, with many cancellations beyond our control. But we are hangin’ in there. We wanted to start your summer off with something to make you laugh, a fabulous dinner and a great experience. We hope you will join us in supporting the arts, because the arts are universal throughout the world. Come “play” with us.