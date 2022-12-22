Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Wyoming Rescue Mission Christmas meal

Wyoming Rescue Mission will serve its annual community Christmas meal from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N Park St.

Anyone in need of a hot meal is welcome!

“What a wonderful time of year to share a feast of hope!” Brad Hopkins, Wyoming Rescue Mission executive director, said. “Such love and joy flow from many generous community partners and volunteers to the most vulnerable among us, who are touched for a lifetime in celebration of the birth of Christ!”

Due to the recent storm, Wyoming Rescue Mission currently has 156 people in its care.

"We anticipate serving at least 150 people with the ability to rise to the challenge and serve more if needed. Our hope is to bring some Christmas cheer to those who need it the most, and serve our neighbors to the best of our abilities this year," said Michael Livingston, WRM Community Relations Coordinator.

The Mission will follow its regular meal serving schedule for the remainder of the weekend:

Dec. 24 and 25 – Brunch 11 to 11:30 a.m., Dinner 5 to 5:30 p.m.

These meals will also be available to anyone in the community that needs it.

About Wyoming Rescue Mission

Wyoming Rescue Mission is a 501 (c)(3) private nonprofit serving Natrona County and Wyoming.

For more information, call Michael Livingston at (307) 372-9870 or email marketing@wyomission.org.