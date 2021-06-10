Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Cricut candle wraps

Join us in the Creation Station at the Natrona County Library at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 11, for an illuminating craft program where we'll be making fancy candle wraps using the Cricut machine. Use your completed craft to amp up any table top or decorative display. Registration is required as space is limited. All supplies are provided at no cost, and you do not need to have previous experience with the Cricut in order to join in the fun. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

World War II memorial at CC

The Casper College Veterans Club is hosting the World War II Traveling Memorial on campus through June 12. The memorial is open 24 hours a day for viewing in the parking lot of the Gateway Center.

The memorial is a replica of the actual memorial in the U.S. Capitol, containing 4,048 gold stars, each one representing 100 American military deaths.

Casper Humane Society hosts super garage sale

The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).