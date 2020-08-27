Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Website: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Golf classic benefits youth
Your tee time awaits. Golfers are invited to hit the links for the 16th Annual Foss Motors Country Golf Classic on Friday, August 28, 2020. This popular golf tournament benefits local youth through programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming. Golfers can sign up in teams of five for shamble style play. Online registrations are available at www.bgccw.org/FossGolf20
Registration includes 18 holes of golf with carts at the Casper Country Club, unlimited range privileges, beverages on the course, tournament gift, a meal and a morning of fun. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt, 1st through 4th place teams and last place finish.
New tee off time for 2020. Golfer check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with tournament play starting at 9 a.m. Registration fees are $990 per five-person team or $200 per individual. For more information, contact Amy Crawford at 235-4079.
Summer classic schedule set for Casper
Special Olympics Wyoming will host its first competition since the shut down in March. The Summer Sports Classic will take place on Friday and Saturday. This year, the Summer Sports Classic will combine Individual Softball Skills, Unified Sports Golf and Cycling competitions.
The schedule is as follows: Friday, Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park, 8:30 a.m. opening remarks; cycling competition begins; 10 a.m. Unified Sports golf tournament begins, Casper Municipal Golf Course.
Saturday, North Casper Softball Complex 10 a.m., opening remarks, softball competition begins.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Douglas, Platte County, Thermopolis, Gillette, Laramie and Sublette County.
Please join any of these events and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and their partners from across the state.
Special Olympics Wyoming could always use more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact the office 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
New weekly farmers market in Bar Nunn
The Bar Nunn City Council and community has welcomed the Family Friday Farmers Market to Antelope Park. Many community members of Bar Nunn have thought that it would be a great idea to have a market and the 307 Vendor Co-Op was excited to coordinate one. The market features local producers, crafts, decor, food trucks, all in the convenient Antelope Park. Patrick Ford, the mayor of Bar Nunn said, “Family Fridays at Antelope Park have already made excellent community connections and will only continue to serve the community.”
Stop by Antelope Park from 5 to 8 p.m. for fun local shopping that is outdoors and offers the perfect location for children to play. While shopping, be sure and take the time to check out the weekly food truck.
Food truck schedule: August 28, 307 Street Tacos and I Scream For Ice Cream.
The 307 Vendor Co-Op has been created by vendors from central Wyoming with the mission of expanding local food access and opportunity. The 307 Vendor Co-Op is a group that wants to work with local producers to provide customers with everything that the community can offer. Please follow the 307 Vendor Co-Op on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/307VENDORCO/.
Wyoming States Skeet Shoot set
The Wyoming States Skeet Shoot is August 28 to 30 at 700 JC Way in Casper. Cost is $40 per event. Each event is 100 targets. Events include Doubles, 12 ga, 20 ga, 28 ga and 410 Bore. The event is sponsored by the Casper Skeet, Trap & Sporting Clays Club. For more information, call Russ at 333-3585 or email rburgh277@gmail.com.
August mobile food pantries
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. August 28, Evansville, TBA at Aspen T. Park.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Wing Night at Elks
Friday, August 28, at 6 p.m. there will be a chicken wing feed at the Casper Elks Lodge. The wings will be naked with three different sauces to put on them. The price is $10 for all you can eat. Sign up sheet at the bar or call the lodge at 234-4839 so they can make sure they have enough wings. Take their own chairs please.
Cinema at the Station
David Street Station presents free, summer family movies, sponsored by Memorial Hospital of Converse County. All movies run 7 to approximately 9 p.m. Take your camp chairs and blankets.
"Especially during these times, it is important for our community to have a safe place to interact and enjoy summer events. As a hospital, we are comfortable with David Street Station’s ability to provide social distancing space and encourage all movie goers to wear a mask while in attendance,” said Karl E. Hertz, COO of Memorial Hospital of Converse County.
August 28: Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.
They ask all visitors to follow social distancing guidelines and to sit as family units, socially distant from others. They encourage all guests to wear face-coverings and to not attend if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms.
Fort open every day
Fort Caspar Museum has resumed its normal summer schedule and is now open to greet both out-of-town travelers and members of the community seven days a week. Guidelines remain in place to protect visitors and staff, such as requesting face coverings and social distancing, and hours have been modified to allow for additional cleaning. An hour each morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. is reserved for high-risk visitors only, and the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Group sizes are limited to 25 people. Sadly, all summer events have been canceled; however, they are still accepting indoor and outdoor facility rentals, as long as they comply with current guidelines.
While Fort Caspar Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, please note that the fort buildings close a half hour earlier at 4:30 p.m. Admission prices are $4 for adults; $3 for youth (ages 13-18 years) and seniors (ages 62 and over); and free for children (12 years and younger) and for FCMA members.
David Street Station splash pad open
The Hilltop Bank Splash Pad at David Street Station is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with social distancing rules in place. The exception is that the splash pad and all of David Street Station now closes at 4 p.m., Thursdays only. Please maintain six feet of distance, do not enter if experiencing COVID-19 systems and there is a limit of 25 in the splash pad at once.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!