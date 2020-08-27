Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Please join any of these events and cheer on Special Olympics Wyoming athletes and their partners from across the state.

Special Olympics Wyoming could always use more volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact the office 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.

New weekly farmers market in Bar Nunn

The Bar Nunn City Council and community has welcomed the Family Friday Farmers Market to Antelope Park. Many community members of Bar Nunn have thought that it would be a great idea to have a market and the 307 Vendor Co-Op was excited to coordinate one. The market features local producers, crafts, decor, food trucks, all in the convenient Antelope Park. Patrick Ford, the mayor of Bar Nunn said, “Family Fridays at Antelope Park have already made excellent community connections and will only continue to serve the community.”

Stop by Antelope Park from 5 to 8 p.m. for fun local shopping that is outdoors and offers the perfect location for children to play. While shopping, be sure and take the time to check out the weekly food truck.

Food truck schedule: August 28, 307 Street Tacos and I Scream For Ice Cream.