Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Special Olympics Fall Tournament
Special Olympics Wyoming will host a modified version of its annual Fall Tournament on Friday, October 9. This year, the Fall Tournament will feature Individual Soccer Skills, Cycling and Bocce competitions.
With the limits on gathering sizes as well as respect to physical distancing, bowling will not be offered at the 2020 Fall Tournament.
This year, adjustments will be made to ensure the best experience possible for all involved. Physical distancing policies in place by facilities will be followed as well as the recommendations of the local health department and Special Olympics.
Cycling competitions will offer time trials only; there will be no road races. Designated areas will be assigned for athletes while they are awaiting their event. Spectators will also have pre-determined locations to watch and cheer for our athletes.
Bocce competition will return with an increase of participants. Only a singles tournament will be offered.
Individual Soccer Skills competition will be offered, no team play will be offered.
These events will be held in various locations throughout the two days in Casper. Locations include George Tani Field, North Casper Soccer Fields, Edness Kimball State Park, and Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.
The Wyoming communities participating in this year’s tournaments include Casper, Cody, Thermopolis, Teton County, Gillette, Goshen County, Sheridan and Douglas.
Special Olympics Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help keep score, assist with skills stations and award medals. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer for any of these events, please contact our office 235-3062 or register online at www.specialolympicswy.com.
Casper Planetarium Halloween Show
All through October, the Casper Planetarium is featuring “Halloween: Celestial Origins.” From ancient Celtic festivals to the Christian traditions of All Hallows Eve, there’s a lot of history behind Halloween. There’s also astronomy, using constructions like Stonehenge to track the seasons. Learn how legends, science, and tradition combined to create what we know as Halloween. There are showings Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15 and Saturday evenings at 7 pm all month long. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only please.
Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if two empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
City accepting RFP's to operate Lansing Field
The City of Casper will be accepting proposals from any individual or business who is interested in leasing and operating Mike Lansing Field, located at 330 Kati Lane, for a term of five years. Proposals will be accepted until 4 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020. Each proposal will be evaluated on the thoroughness of the individuals’ or business’ response to this request, experience of the proposed staff, ability to comply with all operational requirements, procurement of proper insurance, etc. The successful applicant will assume responsibility of operation beginning on January 1, 2021 and terminating on December 31, 2026.
For more information about the Mike Lansing Field, please contact Phil Moya at 235-8384 or pmoya@casperwy.gov.
Brisket dinner Friday
Friday Night Feed Beef Brisket and fixins, 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone on Friday, Oct. 9, at the Casper Elks Lodge. Cost is $10 per person. No discounts for children. Members, Significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839.
