Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Mobile food pantry in Kaycee
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled mobile food pantries across the state during May. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. Please have space cleared in your vehicle before you get in line. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns. Please check the website for more information and any updates at wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
- May 15, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Kaycee, HJ Park;
- May 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Douglas, fairgrounds;
- May 16, 1 to 3 p.m. Platte County Fairgrounds;
- May 19, noon to 2 p.m. Buffalo, fairgrounds;
- May 29, time TBA. Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
- May 30, 1 to 4 p.m. Thermpolis, middle school.
Expanded sites for student meals
NCSD Food Service is now providing takeaway breakfast and lunch meals, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to all individuals 18 years and under at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked, they are here to help.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Individuals 18 years and younger can pick-up meals at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin, and 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Watch CC virtual graduation
In the interest of the health and safety of students, their families, and supporters, this year’s commencement ceremony will be held virtually. The ceremony will premiere at 3 p.m. on May 15, on Casper College’s Facebook and YouTube platforms. The premiere event will allow viewers and graduates the benefits of a live event.
According to Linda Nichols, registrar, the ceremony will feature the same elements of a traditional ceremony, including speakers and music. The virtual commencement will also include individual highlights of graduates, with their pictures and messages to loved ones and other important people who have helped them succeed in their educational journey.
“We’re making every effort to create a memorable experience for this year’s graduating class. We want to celebrate them and their accomplishments in the best way possible given the circumstances during this global pandemic,” said Nichols.
Following graduation, graduates will receive their diploma, diploma cover, and a copy of the graduation program in the mail.
This year’s speaker will be graduating student Morryah McCurdy. Earlier this year, McCurdy was named the 2019-2020 Student of the Year by the Wyoming Association of Community College Trustees.
Casper College is also extending an invitation to the graduates of 2020 to participate in a traditional commencement in May 2021. “We hope they will join us to celebrate the achievements and resilience of the graduating class of 2020 Thunderbirds,” said Nichols.
This year’s commencement premiere may be viewed and will be available for later viewing after May 15, on Casper College’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CasperCollege or on the college’s YouTube page at youtube.com/user/ccnewmedia.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. They are maintaining their normal hours of operation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non-sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. People might have to wait in their cars during times there are a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for the volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske: 307-215-4732 or mbudenske@aol.com.
Casper Rec Center opens gym, cardio room
The Casper Recreation Center has reopened its gym and cardio room. Under the directives of Governor Mark Gordon, the Casper Recreation Center will limit capacity inside the gymnasium and cardio rooms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The Recreation Center will not be providing organized or drop-in group sports such as; Basketball, Volleyball, or Pickleball at this time. The Aquatics Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Casper Recreation Center is asking the public to call 235-8383 to reserve a time slot for facility use. The recreation center will be divided into one-hour blocks with separate workout stations for users. Group classes and one-on-one personal training will be prohibited. Staff and patrons are encouraged to keep their social distance at all times. The hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed on Sundays.
The Casper Recreation Center is taking extraordinary measures to clean and sanitize each facility to be compliant with the State of Wyoming orders. Recreation staff will be monitoring equipment usage and cleaning areas after each use as well as supplying hand sanitizer for good hand hygiene.
The Recreation Division is actively working with local health officials to provide the utmost preventative measures for stopping the spread of the coronavirus. To schedule a time slot at the Casper Recreation Center, please call 235-8383.
