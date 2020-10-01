Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Website: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
de Vries on display at CC gallery
An exhibition of paintings and sketchbooks by John de Vries is now on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery. The exhibit, “Seasons,” will be on display through Thursday, Oct. 22, and will also include a brief talk by the artist’s daughter, Janet de Vries, as part of the RedStone Recital and Gallery series. A gallery reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday in the Zahradnicek Gallery, followed by the recital, featuring Casper College music faculty at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.
All events, including the RedStone Recital and Gallery season opener, are free and open to the public.
de Vries made his living as a commercial artist in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, but, according to information provided by the artist’s daughter, his real passion was in watercolor painting, pencil sketching, and pen and ink drawing. de Vries was always sketching, even during his four years spent in the U.S. Army in the European Theater during World War II. Using the GI Bill, de Vries graduated from the Cleveland School of Art.
“Dad spent most of his career working for the Crawford Company in Akron, where he moved up the ladder from the manager of the mimeograph department to art director and vice president when he retired in 1980,” said Janet, Casper College retiree and former director of what is now known as the student success center.
The Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is located in the Music Building, located on the Casper College campus.
Meat shoot
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 8 p.m. $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm; you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. Open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Last day to vote for Food for Thought
Wyoming Food for Thought Project needs your help by voting for them to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve their community. U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote 10 times each day at www.neighborhoodassist.com/.
Food for Thought has until Friday at 9:59 p.m. MT to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.
Food for Thought is your local solution to hunger, food justice and so much more. With your help, they give kids hope through Friday food bags and create equal access to good food for everyone in our community.
State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods. The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.
