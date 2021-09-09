Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Save the date for sorority convention
Casper’s five sorority chapters of Beta Sigma Phi will be hosting the Quadra State Convention in Casper on September 10-12. Neighboring states and statewide sisters are encouraged to register as soon as possible and to make needed sleeping room reservations by calling the Ramkota Inn in Casper and requesting rooms in the Beta Sigma Phi block. International Representative Betsy Thomas will be in attendance. Festivities will begin on Friday evening and conclude with a Memorial Service for departed members on Sunday. All Beta Members are encouraged to attend. Registration forms or questions, please call Polly Carlson at 307-262-6275.
‘House Calls,’ webinar series offers latest in CDC guidance
With ever-changing situations due to local COVID-19 infection numbers, it can be confusing to keep up with federal guidance on traveling and socializing in groups. At 1 p.m. Mountain Time (9 a.m. Hawaii) on Sept. 10, a free webinar will attempt to bring some of that information into focus.
Patty Hall will present the latest CDC guidance on travel and more during a webinar presented by AARP Wyoming, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, and The Wyoming Department of Health. Hall is the Long Term Care Ombudsman for the state of Wyoming. The Long Term Care Ombudsman is a person who investigates and attempts to resolve complaints and problems.
“I feel that with COVID and the increase in the Delta Variant cases, that it is important to talk about whether it is safe to socialize and travel and what that looks like,” says Hall. “This webinar is for anyone that has questions, concerns, upcoming travel, social plans and those just wanting to learn more.”
To take part in this free webinar, simply click on this link or call 253-215-8782. The webinar will describe the best ways to prevent transmission of infection in your home. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, watch the webinar on AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/aarpwy anytime after the webinar’s start time.
Up in Arms Gun Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex
The Up in Arms Gun Show is coming to the Sweetwater Events Complex just in time for hunting season. Come browse a variety of guns, knives and more Sept. 10, 11 and 12. A huge array of brands will be available to choose from.
The gun show will be in the exhibit hall and open Friday from 3:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Admission is $6 for a full weekend pass.
If you don’t find what you’re looking for during this show be sure to check back during the next show, November 26-28, 2021. Please visit www.UpinArmsGunShows.com and www.SweetwaterEvents.com for more information.
First Christian Church celebrates 100 years
First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, celebration will be held Sept. 10-12.
An ice cream social will be held Friday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 11, welcome and sharing stories will be at 11 a.m., a BBQ lunch at noon and a praise service at 4:30 p.m.
On Sunday Sept. 12, there will be a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.
Please come join us, everyone is welcome at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ at 520 CY Ave., Casper, Wyoming.