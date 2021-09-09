Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

‘House Calls,’ webinar series offers latest in CDC guidance

With ever-changing situations due to local COVID-19 infection numbers, it can be confusing to keep up with federal guidance on traveling and socializing in groups. At 1 p.m. Mountain Time (9 a.m. Hawaii) on Sept. 10, a free webinar will attempt to bring some of that information into focus.

Patty Hall will present the latest CDC guidance on travel and more during a webinar presented by AARP Wyoming, Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, and The Wyoming Department of Health. Hall is the Long Term Care Ombudsman for the state of Wyoming. The Long Term Care Ombudsman is a person who investigates and attempts to resolve complaints and problems.

“I feel that with COVID and the increase in the Delta Variant cases, that it is important to talk about whether it is safe to socialize and travel and what that looks like,” says Hall. “This webinar is for anyone that has questions, concerns, upcoming travel, social plans and those just wanting to learn more.”