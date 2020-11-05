Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

This month you can also see “Earth, Moon and Sun” Nov. 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 24 at 4:15 p.m., and “Voyage to Distant Worlds” on Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if 2 empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

Meat shoot at gun club

Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.

