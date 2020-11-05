Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
November at planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for November. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth,” plays at 4:15 p.m., on November 10 and 11, and “Expedition Reef,” at 4:15 p.m., on Nov. 17 and 18. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Earth, Moon and Sun” Nov. 6, 12, 13, 19, 20, and 24 at 4:15 p.m., and “Voyage to Distant Worlds” on Saturdays, Nov. 7, 14 and 21 at 7 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 30 people, and you are asked to bring a mask with you to use if 2 empty seats can’t be maintained between you and others.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Meat shoot at gun club
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will be having a meat shoot from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
'Under the Weather' premiers
Casper Theater Company will present “Under The Weather,” by Craig Sodaro, a juicy encounter of two women during a rain storm. Each of them peel away at the layers of their life until the happiness, anger, sorrow, and life experiences are all exposed. The play runs Nov. 6 to 8, 13 to 15, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. This show was especially selected for the Wyoming State Theater Festival taking place in Cheyenne on Nov. 19 to 22. The two-character play stars Gretchen Hogan and Donna Fisher.
The show will be presented in a very different format. The Wyoming State Theater Festival rules include the assembly and disassembly of the set from a 10-by-10 square area, in 10 minutes. When you enter the theater, you will see the disassembled set, within a square. As the play begins, you will witness the assembly and placement of the set and all of its pieces and parts. The show will be performed, and then you will see the set and props placed back into its area. The show can be performed within a 60 minute time period, with 10 minutes on either side for set up and strike.
The theater is located at 735 CY and tickets can be purchased online at www.caspertheatercompany.net or at the Cheese Barrel 544 S. Center, or at the door 30 minutes prior to curtain. All of the COVID precautions will be adhered to, including temperature readings at entry. The theater will require masks for all patrons, to keep you safe. The theater, lobby and bathrooms will be completely sanitized before and after all performances.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!