Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Spring Break Camp at rec
Spring Break is almost here and the Casper Recreation Center has some great activities planned for elementary children, ages 5 to 12. Sign up your children for the Spring Break Camp that runs 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities will include games and sports, arts and crafts, ice skating on Wednesday and Friday, and swimming on Tuesday and Thursday. There are a limited number of daily registrations for $19 per day.
Children are fully supervised at all times and need to bring a morning snack, sack lunch, warm clothes for skating and swimsuit and towel. Registration fee includes an afternoon snack, skating and swimming. Pre-registration is highly recommended as space is limited. Registration can be done in person at 1801 E 4th St., by phone with a credit card at 235-8383 or online at www.activecasper.com.
Spring Break at ice arena
Celebrate spring break at the Casper Ice Arena. The rink has expanded its public skating schedule to 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. sessions. Furthermore, Stick & Puck and Figure Skating sessions will be available for our local hockey players and figure skaters. Stay active and socially distant during spring break at the Casper Ice Arena.
Meat shoot at gun club
Rocky Mountain Gun Club will have a meat shoot Friday April 2, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., $5 a round. Bring your family and friends and have fun shooting clay targets. Dress warm, you never know what the weather will be like. Ladies, bring your friends and show off your shooting skills. We are open every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., for practice. The club is seven miles north of I-25 on Cole Creek Road. See you there, 235-8067.
Catfish at the Elks
There will be a catfish dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge. Starts at 6, served upstairs in the lounge. Price is $10 per person. Catfish and waffle fries. Come down and enjoy Friday dinners again. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information call 234-4839.
Cornerstone roundtable
All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.
Good Friday at St. Mark's
Good Friday Services on April 2 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott, will be held at 6 p.m. This is an ecumenical service with the seven last words Jesus spoke from the cross and reflections by seven different ministers with choral music in between the reflections. All are welcome. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed. For more information, call the church office, 234-0831.
Holy Week at Grace Lutheran
Grace Lutheran Church, 315 CY Ave., will be having in-person worship services along with worship services on Zoom for the following dates: 7 p.m., April 2, Good Friday service; 10 a.m., April 4, Easter service, coffee for fellowship will be provided, followed by an Egg Hunt for the kiddos. All are welcome, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Please call 265-6329 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m., to noon, for more information.