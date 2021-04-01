Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Cornerstone roundtable

All are invited to join us at Cornerstone Church, 4100 Casper Mountain Road to observe the death and celebrate the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. Good Friday Service on April 2 at 7 p.m. Communion will be observed. There will be a time of quiet reflection to close the service. Resurrection Sunday services on April 4 at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. Children’s Sunday school and nursery will be available at the 9:45 a.m. service only. All services will be available online at cornerstonefree.org. For more information, please visit our website or call the church office, 235.6363.

Good Friday at St. Mark's

Good Friday Services on April 2 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 7th and Wolcott, will be held at 6 p.m. This is an ecumenical service with the seven last words Jesus spoke from the cross and reflections by seven different ministers with choral music in between the reflections. All are welcome. Social distancing and mask protocols will be followed. For more information, call the church office, 234-0831.

Holy Week at Grace Lutheran