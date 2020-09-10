Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Mobile food pantry in Hanna
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Sept. 11, Hanna, 10 a.m. to noon. 8000 Hwy 72.
WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.
Anyone affected by the COVID-19 crisis is welcomed, and encouraged, to utilize any of the mobile pantries. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products. If you are picking up for another household please prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form (available on their website.)
"Anyone picking up food at one of our Drive-thru Mobile Pantries should have space in their vehicle cleared before they arrive in line. We will need enough room to provide at least one week's worth of food for a family of four." added Myriam Wolcott, Program Manager for the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so please check Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies' website for more information and for any updates on mobile pantries in your area. http://wyomingfoodbank.org/mobile-pantries-wyoming/
Families in need of food can contact Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ local partner agencies, a list of locations and phone numbers is available at http://wyomingfoodbank.org/wp-content/uploads/Partnering-Agencies-List-2019.pdf.
Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up at some of these events. To register as a volunteer, please contacting Myriam at 232-4020.
Second chance sale at library
The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, with the Second Chance Sale on Friday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets sell quickly since only 50 tickets will be sold for each sale. Ticket prices are $10 for Friday. Ticket holders will gain first access to the special “Make-An-Offer” selections in the Crawford Room as well as the regular priced items in the sale room. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale. Numbers will be given out beginning at 8 a.m. and then shoppers may wait in their cars until their number is posted.
Volunteers have prepared a wide variety of grab bags which will be sold at the actual sale on Saturday. Plan to stop by and purchase your ticket and a grab bag to keep you busy until the sales.
Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.
Weekly farmer's market in Bar Nunn
The Bar Nunn City Council and community has welcomed the Family Friday Farmers Market to Antelope Park. Many community members of Bar Nunn have thought that it would be a great idea to have a market and the 307 Vendor Co-Op was excited to coordinate one. The market features local producers, crafts, decor and food trucks, all in the convenient Antelope Park. Patrick Ford, the mayor of Bar Nunn said, “Family Fridays at Antelope Park have already made excellent community connections and will only continue to serve the community.”
Stop by Antelope Park from 5 to 8 p.m. for fun local shopping that is outdoors and offers the perfect location for children to play. While shopping, be sure and take the time to check out the weekly food truck.
Food truck schedule: September 11, 18 and 25, Little Shop of Burgers.
The 307 Vendor Co-Op has been created by vendors from central Wyoming with the mission of expanding local food access and opportunity. The 307 Vendor Co-Op is a group that wants to work with local producers to provide customers with everything that the community can offer. Please follow the 307 Vendor Co-Op on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/307VENDORCO/.
Harvest service online
The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper is a doctrine-free spiritual community joining together to make a difference for the good and welcoming all who come with open hearts and open minds. UU Casper is currently collaborating with the UU Fellowship of Laramie to hold joint online services Sundays at 10 a.m. Visit the "Attend an Online Service" tab at uucasper.org for instructions on how to attend.
On Friday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in celebration of the harvest season, Athne Machdane and Elizabeth Otto will lead a special online-earth centered service: “Harvest Odyssey, A Journey with Athena.”
Aquatic Center open
The Casper Family Aquatic Center is open through September 13. Due to the recent snowstorm, the equipment needed for the planned HVAC project was not able to be set up. That project has been put on hold until Monday, September 16. Due to this, the Casper Family Aquatic Center will now be closed Monday, September 14, through Wednesday, September 16, in order to replace the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. The Casper Family Aquatic Center will open on Thursday, September 17, with normal operating hours.
For more information, or if you have questions, please contact the Casper Recreation Center at 235-8383, 1801 E. 4th Street, or follow the Casper Recreation Division on Facebook.
