Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Second chance sale at library

The Friends of the Library book sales are back. The first sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, with the Second Chance Sale on Friday, September 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets sell quickly since only 50 tickets will be sold for each sale. Ticket prices are $10 for Friday. Ticket holders will gain first access to the special “Make-An-Offer” selections in the Crawford Room as well as the regular priced items in the sale room. There is no admission charge for Saturday’s sale. Numbers will be given out beginning at 8 a.m. and then shoppers may wait in their cars until their number is posted.

Volunteers have prepared a wide variety of grab bags which will be sold at the actual sale on Saturday. Plan to stop by and purchase your ticket and a grab bag to keep you busy until the sales.

Thanks to the tremendous community support, there are a large number of items for this sale. All sale events require all customers and volunteers to wear masks and to use hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be in place and parents must directly supervise all children. The volunteer Friends of the Library are anxious to see you again.

Weekly farmer's market in Bar Nunn