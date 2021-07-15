Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Friday at the fair
Friday, July 16, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Livestock judging contest is at noon in The Arena. Crabtree Carnival is open noon to midnight with $36 armbands. Kids Day returns from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). Exhibit halls open at noon. $H/FFA livestock exhibits are open from noon to 9 p.m., in The Arena. The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the Arena and Pepsi sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena. Enjoy live music from Zack Schommer on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m.