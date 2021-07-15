Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Friday at the fair

Friday, July 16, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Livestock judging contest is at noon in The Arena. Crabtree Carnival is open noon to midnight with $36 armbands. Kids Day returns from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). Exhibit halls open at noon. $H/FFA livestock exhibits are open from noon to 9 p.m., in The Arena. The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the Arena and Pepsi sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena. Enjoy live music from Zack Schommer on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m.