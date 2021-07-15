 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Friday at the fair

 Friday, July 16, start the day with the Pocket Pet Parade followed by the Outrageous Poultry beginning at 9 a.m. Livestock judging contest is at noon in The Arena. Crabtree Carnival is open noon to midnight with $36 armbands. Kids Day returns from noon to 5 p.m., (discounted armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 p.m). Exhibit halls open at noon. $H/FFA livestock exhibits are open from noon to 9 p.m., in The Arena. The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 p.m., in the Arena and Pepsi sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Arena. Enjoy live music from Zack Schommer on the free stage from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 9:30 to 11 p.m.

NC '70 reunion

NCHS Class of 1970 is having its class reunion July 16, 17, 18 in Casper and are inviting graduates of the class of 1969 and 1971 to our icebreaker on Friday night, 7 to 10 p.m., at the Clarion Inn (former Parkway).

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

