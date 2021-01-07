Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

January at the planetarium

The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

School registration open

NCSD school choice registration is open through Jan. 24. Families can go online to complete the registration process. NCSD offers School Choice because it believes no single education style fits the needs of all children. School choice gives families the opportunity to find the schools that are best for their individual children.