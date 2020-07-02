Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: 307-351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Deadline for Saturday Casper Chase
The 11th annual Casper Chase Fallen Soldiers Memorial 5K takes place from the Tate Pumphouse on Saturday. Registration is open until Friday evening. Go to casperchase5k.org to register by Friday evening. Registration is $20 to run the race. While supplies last, a shirt in the name of a fallen soldier and the run is $50. The opening ceremony is at 8 a.m. and the run will start at 8:15 on Saturday, but runners can start any time they want to up until 10 a.m. Walkers are also welcome.
Free student lunches continue
With the support of the NCSD Board of Trustees, the NCSD Food Service Department will continue to provide takeaway breakfast and lunch throughout the summer at the below-listed locations.
Any individual 18 years and under can come to pick up the meals, you do not need to be on Free and Reduced Lunch. There is no application process or questions asked.
The takeaway breakfast and lunch meals are provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, students are provided breakfast and lunch for the weekend as well.
They are asking for individuals to assist in following the Casper Natrona County Health Department’s social distancing guidelines.
Individuals may pick up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing.
Meals will continue to be provided, throughout the summer, at the following locations: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club main branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School, Verda James Elementary, Raven Crest, 4701 Tranquillity Way; Casper Housing Authority, 145 N. Durbin; Kids Campus, 12 Curtis St., Evansville; Seton House, 919 N. Durbin and at 3420 Provence Ct.
Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
City pools open
The City of Casper Aquatics Division is pleased to announce the reopening of several aquatic facilities. The Casper Family Aquatic Center, Mike Sedar Aqua Park, and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility are open. Mike Sedar Aqua Park and the Marion Kreiner Pool facility will close for the season August 31, 2020. At all three facilities the public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
One such practice is to ensure that no one utilizing the pools has a known exposure or is experiencing symptoms of illness. This applies to all adults and minors. Therefore, entering adults will be asked to sign in and attest that they have not had exposure to any person with COVID-19 during the previous 14 days and that they are not experiencing any of the symptoms of COVID-19. Likewise, all minors under the age of 18, will be required to provide a City of Casper Recreation Minor Participant Record form upon daily entry at any city swimming pool. This document will attest, by a parent or guardian signature, that the child or children have not had a known exposure or symptoms in the last 14 days. Hard copies of these forms will be available at all the facilities, and downloadable forms to print out and complete at home are available on the website.
The public will be asked to maintain 6 feet distance between one another even while swimming. The public is asked to observe all posted signs and to be patient due to the limited number of occupants allowed in all facilities.
Due to reduced capacities at pools during this time, parents and guardians are encouraged to verify that their children have been granted access to pools prior to leaving them at the facilities.
The modified capacities for the pools are as follows: The Casper Family Aquatic Center, 80 people; Mike Sedar Aqua Park, 100 people; Marion Kreiner Pool, 40 people, and the Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, 23.
The Casper Family Aquatic Center will be closed for cleaning breaks every two hours. During this time all patrons will be asked to leave the facility. Patrons will not have to pay if they would like to come back in after the cleaning break.
The two outdoor facilities will have cleaning breaks every two hours but the public is welcome to stay in the facility while maintaining 6 feet of distance between one another. There will not be lounge chairs for public use but customers will be allowed to bring in their own chairs.
- Mike Sedar Aqua Park, Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m., private party times 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Casper Family Aquatic Center, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., private party times 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; private party times, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Marion Kreiner Splash Pad, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Marion Kreiner Pool Facility, Monday through Saturday, noon to 4:30 p.m.
School playgrounds open
Natrona County School District playgrounds are now open for community use in the summer of 2020. Users are asked to maintain safe and healthy guidelines, as applicable, while using the equipment and fixtures. Please, if you are sick, stay home and do not touch or play on the equipment. A few playgrounds -- Park, Crest Hill, Evansville, Pineview and Manor Heights -- remain closed due to construction projects.
The Natrona County School District is committed to ensuring safe and healthy learning environments for students, staff and school visitors. Officials appreciate the support of students, staff and school families as all work together to ensure continued student academic success and health and safety for all.
No fireworks in Glenrock
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is canceling the annual fireworks event at the South Recreation Complex in Glenrock July 3 and 4, following the guidelines of the Statewide Public Health Order #2. Due to the restrictions that have been put in place, the decision has been made by the fire chief and officers to cancel the annual event.
The statewide order adds several added requirements to host the event that make the logistics very difficult to follow. The orders request the following conditions be enforced: Groups of attendees seated or standing must be limited to 6, preferably of the same household; a 6-foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times; staff, hosts/organizers of the event must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, or exposure to a person with COVID-19 during the 14 days prior to the event. Logs of the screening shall be made available for inspection by the local health officer. The entire facility shall be cleaned thoroughly before and after the event, according to CDC guidelines and if the required 6 foot distance between individual groups cannot be maintained, face coverings must be worn during the event.
With limited manpower, it will be difficult to follow these additional requirements while managing the fireworks activities for the enjoyment and safety of the attendees.
After consulting with Converse County Public Health, it was agreed that canceling the event is in the best interest of the volunteers as well as the attendees.
They look forward to hosting the event next year and hope that the community will understand that the intent is to protect the health of the public by following the Statewide Health Orders concerning the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Glenrock Volunteer Fire Department is continuing to provide emergency response for the communities businesses and residents. If you have any questions please feel free to contact them. Hopefully everyone will have an enjoyable and safe 4th of July weekend.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!