Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Rescue mission honors veterans

Wyoming Rescue Mission will honor veteran guests with a special meal and recognition from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. Veterans from within the community also are invited, as is anyone who is hungry.

Over the years, the Mission has served many men and women from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with eight veterans currently living at Park Street Center, the Mission’s main shelter building. Our hope is to honor those who served and those in need. The meal is open to anyone in the community who would like to attend.