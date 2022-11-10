 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

People are also reading…

Rescue mission honors veterans

Wyoming Rescue Mission will honor veteran guests with a special meal and recognition from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in the dining hall of Park Street Center, 230 N. Park St. Veterans from within the community also are invited, as is anyone who is hungry.

Over the years, the Mission has served many men and women from various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, with eight veterans currently living at Park Street Center, the Mission’s main shelter building. Our hope is to honor those who served and those in need. The meal is open to anyone in the community who would like to attend.

About Wyoming Rescue Mission

Wyoming Rescue Mission is a 501 (c)(3) private nonprofit serving Natrona County and Wyoming. For more information, call Michael Livingston at (307) 265-3002 or email marketing@wyomission.org.

