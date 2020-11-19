Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

In recognition of the Casper Ice Arena’s 35th year anniversary, there are numerous public skating events over the weekend including specialty sessions for local hockey players and figure skating enthusiasts to practice their moves. Join the Casper Ice Arena’s public skate on Saturday, November 21 and Sunday November 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a special afternoon of ice skating at the rink.

The Casper Skating School will be starting ice skating lessons on Saturday, November 21 from noon to 12:45 p.m. and Monday, November 23 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Casper Ice Arena. Each skater will receive five weeks of ice skating lessons from Casper Skating School instructors. Additionally, each student will receive five public skating punch-passes to practice outside of their designated lesson plan. Limited registration is available on ActiveCasper.com.

For additional information about the Casper Ice Arena or the upcoming ice skating season, please call the Casper Ice Arena at 235-8484 or visit www.casperwy.gov.

Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall

The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through December 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.