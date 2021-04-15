Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Steaks at Elks Friday
Friday Night Feed at the Casper Elks Lodge on April 16 is steaks and fixins, from 6 to 7 p.m., or until gone. Cost is $12 per person. No discounts for children. Members, significant other only. For more information, call 234-4839. All proceeds go to the Ritual Team.