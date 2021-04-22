Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them -- a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.

McDonald's relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl’s nights out her main priority in life.

Catfish dinner at Elks

Friday, April 23, dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is catfish, $10, all you can eat, starts at 6 and will be served upstairs in the lounge. Served with waffle fries. No sign up required. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.

'Bright Star' at CC

“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.