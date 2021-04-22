Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
- Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
- Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
- Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
- Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
- Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
- International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Closing reception at Nic
On Friday, April 23, 2021, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to join the Nicolaysen Art Museum in a closing reception for Dick Termes’ Total Visual Space, The Termesphere. During this reception guests will have the opportunity to see Termespheres through a Virtual Reality experience and enjoy a Termesbeer, a Great American Beer Festival-winning beer produced by Spearfish Brewing Company in celebration of the Termespheres. The closing reception will also be a great chance for attendees to chat with Dick Termes and view this exhibit before it closes at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.
"One of the most unique and fascinating shows I have ever had the pleasure of having in the museum," Amanda Yonker, curator of art at the Nicolaysen Art Museum said. "Dick is unbelievably talented. Everyone should see this show."
This unique closing reception is sponsored by Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh, Michael Bond, Ramkota Hotel of Casper, and Spearfish Brewing Company.
This unique closing reception is sponsored by Pete and Marlene Ashbaugh, Michael Bond, Ramkota Hotel of Casper, and Spearfish Brewing Company.
Ladies' Night Out in April
Spectra Venue Management is pleased to announce Nightingale College Presents “Ladies Night Out” with Heather McDonald at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday, April 23. This ultimate ladies’ night out will be an evening filled with ladies, laughter, cocktails, and retail therapy.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. There will be a trade show featuring a variety retail vendors and a Ladies Night Out Cocktail Lounge. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $29 and $39 each. VIP Tables of six are available for $300 each and include a bottle of champagne plus the ultimate Ladies Survival Kit. Tickets on sale now at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office and by phone at 800-442-2256.
Today’s women are part nurturer, part chauffeur, part chef, part housekeeper, part teacher, and the list goes on! Then, along comes 2020 to provide a whole new level to their never-ending ninja skills. It’s time to honor these busy, thriving women with a night designed for them -- a night off from all of the mom duties and the opportunity to connect with the ladies for laughing, shopping, and overall debauchery.
McDonald's relatability is celebrated in her stand up comedy act, podcast, and all of her creative content. She is always sharing honestly about her 20 year long marriage, two teenage sons, and being a stepmother, all while making girl’s nights out her main priority in life.
Catfish dinner at Elks
Friday, April 23, dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is catfish, $10, all you can eat, starts at 6 and will be served upstairs in the lounge. Served with waffle fries. No sign up required. Member, significant other and guest accompanied by a member. For more information, call 234-4839.
'Bright Star' at CC
“Bright Star,” a musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is the final production for the 2020-2021 theater season at Casper College.
“Steve Martin, known as a comedian, is a master banjo player and a wonderful storyteller. Edie Brickell is a consummate musician and lyricist, and together they have woven a story of love and loss, passion and interference, despair and finally, hope,” said Richard Burk, director.
“Bright Star” will take place on the Mick and Susie McMurry Stage April 23 and 24, 28-30, and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 at 2 p.m. The American Sign Language interpreted performance will be April 29.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all audience members are required to wear a mask. Social distancing will also occur between groups, so only a limited number of seats are available for each performance. Tickets must be purchased through the box office either by phone or in-person so that seating with distance between groups can be observed. In addition, for added safety, hand sanitizer is available at the doors, and the theater is deep cleaned and sanitized between performances.
Tickets can be purchased by phone at 268-2500 or toll-free at 800-442-2963, ext. 2500 or in person at the box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for each performance are $12 for adults and $10 for students aged 5 to 18.
The McMurry Mainstage is in the Gertrude Krampert Center for Theatre and Dance on the Casper College campus.