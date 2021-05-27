Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Four car shows on Friday
The Oil Capitol Auto Club is finalizing plans for the “Cruizin’ with the Oldies” Memorial Weekend car shows May 28, 29, and 30. The show welcomes entries of all types of vehicles -- classics, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, imports and trucks.
Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.
The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with four special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. An all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.
On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday is the 20th anniversary edition of the car show at a new location, Antelope Park in Bar Nunn. This will offer attendees access to a grassy park and some limited shade. There is no admission charge for spectators and there will be music and food vendors available. Due to the change in location, vehicles are limited to a maximum of to a maximum of 250. For this reason participants should register early. For those with several vehicles, please limit entries to no more than three so as many participants as possible can take part.
The registration and current schedule are available on the OCAC web site: http://cruizinwiththeoldies.com. For further information call Mark Pitts, event coordinator, (307) 337-6179 or email caspercarclub@ocac.cc.
Glowforge Intro and Demo
Stop by to learn about the Creation Station's new Glowforge Plus laser cutter. You'll learn how lasers work, what materials can be laser cut, and how to create or find designs for the Glowforge. At the end of the program, you'll also get to see the laser in action. Patrons of all ages are invited to join this introductory course at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 28, hosted in our newly expanded Creation Station. This program is free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Muddy Mountan Road opens at noon
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office personnel will reopen Muddy Mountain Road at 12 p.m. on Friday.
Muddy Mountain Road is the primary access route to the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, which includes the Rim and Lodgepole campgrounds and numerous recreation trails.
“This is one of the earliest openings of the Muddy Mountain Area that I can remember happening,” said Cullen Hardy, Casper Field Office Recreation Technician. “We are thrilled to be open for the season just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend, and we ask all those who venture up the mountain to stay on the designated roads and trails, and to enjoy the area in a safe and respectful manner.”
Those who choose to visit Muddy Mountain should note that some areas are still wet, or snow covered. Users are encouraged to use discretion since conditions may limit access to some roads, trails and campsites. Additionally, the public is reminded to stay on established roads and trails to prevent resource damage.
Muddy Mountain Road closes on an annual basis for public safety and resource protection. The closure normally runs from the end of November through the beginning of June. Please not that potable water is not currently available at this time.
For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area , or call the Casper Field Office at 261-7600.