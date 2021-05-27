Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Early registration by mail is underway now. Additional registration the weekend of the event will be at the Skelly service station across from Yellowstone Garage. Registration hours are Friday, May 28 from 2 to 6 p.m., then again on Saturday, May 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no registration on Sunday.

The weekend begins Friday, May 28, with four special shows from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. These are hosted by Greiner Ford for all Ford vehicles, Fremont Motor Co., for all vehicles manufactured under the Chrysler banner, and all imports at Honda of Casper. An all-GM vehicle show has just been added and will take place at Z’s Classics. The public is welcome to come out and vote for their favorites.

On Saturday in and around the Yellowstone Garage, the historic Old Yellowstone District will welcome participants and their cars displayed on the streets. Everyone is welcome.