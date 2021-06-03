Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Take & Make for Kids and Tweens: Summer fun activities

Drop in to the Children’s Department from June 1 to June 5 to learn how to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and receive a list of fun summer activities to keep your brain learning and growing.

Sewing Class: Fabric baskets

Sewing classes with Cindy are back at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 4. Registration is required as space is limited, but all supplies are provided at no cost. Join us in the Creation Station for this crafting program where you’ll learn how to make your very own fabric basket. Use your cute basket to hold anything from craft supplies to fluffy kittens. There’s no need to have prior sewing experience in order to join in the fun. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.