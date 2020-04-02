Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

(Note: These announcements are provided free as a public service. Many were received prior to the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Cancellations and postponements will be printed when received. If you have an event that has been canceled, meaning it will not be rescheduled, or postponed, meaning it will be rescheduled, please email towncrier@trib.com or call 266-0520).
Friday's Highlights
Friday support
meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: www.urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Sites for takeaway meals
New sites have been added to the NCSD Food Service takeaway meals for children. NCSD will provide a takeaway meal, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., to all individuals under the age of 18. Individuals may pick-up meals for their siblings and family members 18 years and under to help assist in maintaining social distancing at the following sites: Oregon Trail Elementary, Sagewood Elementary, Pineview Elementary, Poison Spider School, Roosevelt High School, Bar Nunn Elementary, Mountain View Baptist Church, Cottonwood Elementary, Evansville Elementary, Journey Elementary, Boys & Girls Club Main Branch, Paradise Valley Elementary, Casper Rec Center, Midwest School and Verda James Elementary. Signage will be outside to direct individuals where to pick up the meal.
Little Shop of Burgers is offering free sack lunches to school-aged children Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please maintain social distancing while picking up meals and donate towards the cost of a meal if you can.
Mobile food pantries set
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled 15 mobile food pantries across the state, extending through April. These pantries will feature the new drive-thru model that will protect the public, the staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Nearly half of the mobile pantries are still in need of volunteers. All volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers will assist with set-up, food distribution and cleaning up after the events. To volunteer, call Myriam at 232-4020.
April 3, 1 to 3 p.m., Evanston, location TBA, volunteers needed;
April 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Rock River, fire hall;
April 10, 10 a.m. to noon, Medicine Bow, fire hall, volunteers needed;
April 10, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Kaycee, high school;
April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Riverton, Foundation for Nations;
April 11, 1 to 3 p.m., Laramie, Interfaith Good Samaritan;
April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moorcroft, 101 S. Belle Fourche;
April 18, 1 to 3 p.m., Gillette, TBA, volunteers needed;
April 21, noon to 2 p.m., Buffalo, fairgrounds;
April 24, time TBA, Evansville, Aspen T. Park;
April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Worland, fairgrounds, volunteers needed;
April 25, 1 to 3 p.m., Sheridan, location TBA.
Poverty Resistance open
Poverty Resistance Food Bank, 450 S. Wolcott, is committed to serving people in need throughout the county. We are maintaining our normal hours of operation 10 a.m., to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Saturday.
First, don’t come for food if you are sick. It is okay to have a non sick friend or relative pick up for you during this outbreak.
Second, hand washing stand at the door. You must wash your hands prior to picking up food. This is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
Third, social distancing -- that means you need to stay about six feet away from others in the pantry. We might have to make people wait in their cars during times we have a lot of people coming in but, again this is as much for your health as for our volunteers.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Mary Ann Budenske, 307-215-4732 mbudenske@aol.com.
