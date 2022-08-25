 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

  • Updated
Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

Display at Senior Center

Gail Schenfisch’s bold and colorful floral oil paintings are on display at the Casper Senior Center, 1831 E. 4th St. Stop by and enjoy these lovely works of art.

