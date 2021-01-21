Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com .

Erma Bombeck show opens

Casper Theater Company opens tomorrow night with “Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Please come and see this fantastic show performed by Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne Little Theater Players. Brenda has over 40 years of acting and directing experience. She has always wanted to do a one woman show, and her performance is stellar. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.caspertheatercompany.net 30 minutes prior to curtain at the door, and at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. Fridays and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. Please don’t miss this subtle comedy about everyday life with a husband, children, and making a difference in America!