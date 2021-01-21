Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday's support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Apps due for United Way grants
United Way of Natrona County (UWNC) will allocate $505,000 to local nonprofits through an online grant application process.
Eligible 501(c)3 organizations serving Natrona County residents by providing services within the areas of Basic Needs, Health & Wellness, Youth Development and Success by 6 are encouraged to apply at www.unitedwaync.com/grant-application/. Applications are due by noon, Jan. 22.
In February, the Community Investment Committee, made up of community representatives and members of the UWNC Board of Directors, will meet to review applications and determine fund allocations.
United Way of Natrona County fights for the welfare of all residents, seeks donations, raises funds, uncovers volunteers and stands up to support the most effective local nonprofits and programs who create real opportunities and get results. This annual grant opportunity is the result of engaging community business partners and their employees to support our shared community vision through our foundational Workplace Campaign Program.
Learn more about United Way of Natrona County’s work and grant eligibility at www.unitedwaync.com. For questions please feel free to reach out to Anna Wilcox, anna@unitedwaync.com or 237.9367.
January at the planetarium
The Planetarium has two shows on the schedule for January. “Exoplanets: Worlds of Wonder” follows the journey of the first space probe to venture beyond our solar system, searching out strange new worlds that orbit distant stars. This show plays at 4:15 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays all month long. On Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., tour the cosmos with astrophysicist Dr. Stacey Palen as your guide in “Cosmic Journey.” She tells the story of the universe from a human perspective.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only, please. Social distancing is in effect and masks are required. The planetarium gift shop is also open before and after each show. For details, show trailers, and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Erma Bombeck show opens
Casper Theater Company opens tomorrow night with “Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End." Please come and see this fantastic show performed by Brenda Lyttle of Cheyenne Little Theater Players. Brenda has over 40 years of acting and directing experience. She has always wanted to do a one woman show, and her performance is stellar. You don’t want to miss this show. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and can be purchased at www.caspertheatercompany.net 30 minutes prior to curtain at the door, and at The Cheese Barrel, 544 S. Center. Fridays and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m., at the Casper Theater Company, 735 CY. Please don’t miss this subtle comedy about everyday life with a husband, children, and making a difference in America!