Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

New class combines art and science