Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Alcoholics Anonymous "A Sufficient Substitute:" 7 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, Speaker Meeting. Info: 266-2969.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
March at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium has four shows on tap for March. Two are limited engagements that will be here for just two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) each: “Habitat Earth” plays at 4:15 p.m., on March 16 and 17, and “Expedition Reef” at 4:15 p.m., on March 23 and 24. “Habitat Earth” explores how all life forms, from microscopic to enormous, depend on each other. “Expedition Reef” takes you beneath the sea for an in-depth look at coral reefs.
This month you can also see “Sunstruck” Tuesdays through Fridays at 4:15 p.m., (except for March 16, 17, 23, and 24) and “Dream to Fly” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. “Sunstruck” explores the awesome power and the potential danger of our nearest star, the Sun. “Dream to Fly” explores the history, science, and thrill of aviation.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect and you are asked to wear a mask.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday night show. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
New class combines art and science
The Science Zone and the Nic have combined forces to create an awesome class for students in grades K-5 on Friday afternoons from 1 to 3:30. Students will investigate the intersections of art and science as they cultivate observational skills and learn techniques important to each discipline. We will explore new topics each month through hands-on experiences that are sure to excite and engage. Observe the prints by Salvador Dali and learn about the chemistry of lithography. Engage in a hands-on experiment and create your own prints inspired by Dali’s art while learning the observational and critical-thinking skills necessary for both disciplines. Sign up now at thesciencezone.org