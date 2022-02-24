Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Display at senior center

Ruth Doyle, president of the Casper Antiques/Collectibles Collectors Club has a nostalgic display of vintage cups and saucers, featuring Irish, Russian, Portuguese, French and Japanese porcelain and Bone China. This beautiful display may be viewed from now through March at the Central Wyoming Senior Center 1831 4th St. Call 265-4678 for information.

Free community night at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming invites families for a fun and free community night at the Main Club (1701 East K Street), Friday, Feb. 25, starting at 6:15 p.m.! The Disney movie, Encanto, will play in the main gym, and various arts & crafts activities will be provided as an additional option for families to enjoy. This event open to all; you do not have to be a Club member to attend. This is a great time to visit the Club if you’re not a member and check out all the amazing activities we have to offer youth! For more questions, please contact the Club at (307) 234-2456.