Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Spring book sale by appointment only
The Friends of the Library book sales are back and better than ever. Because our appointment only sales were so well received, we have eliminated those long lines by scheduling appointments for all sale sessions. Our customers will now schedule their own times to fit their schedules. Friday, April 30, will be the Second Chance sale with a $10 admission fee for each two-hour session. The Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2, sessions will not have an admission charge and will be one-hour long. All items will be sold at regular prices. This is not a bag sale.
To schedule your personal shopping time, go to https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com and select your time. If you are selecting a time with an admission fee, that fee will be collected as you enter the sale. While the site appears to sell tickets, no physical tickets are required and selection of an appointment will have no fee at the time of scheduling. We suggest you schedule early as the tickets sell out rapidly.
We are encouraging social distancing by scheduling only 15 customers each session. Masks are still required. If you have questions, please email folncpl307@gmail.com.
Prime rib at the Elks
Friday, April 30, dinner at the Casper Elks Lodge is prime rib, sign up at the bar, $18, served with one trip salad bar, limited number of twice baked potatoes (only 15 available).
'Just Mercy' at CC
The second of two films for this year’s 30th Annual Casper College Multicultural Film Festival, “Just Mercy,” will be shown Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. The film will be shown in the Wheeler Auditorium, Room 103, in the Wold Physical Science Center on the Casper College campus. The Casper College Multicultural Film Festival is free and open to the public.
The film ties in with the festival theme “Seeking Justice in a Diverse America.” Both “Just Mercy” and the first festival film “To Kill a Mockingbird” were released on December 25. “Just Mercy” in 2019 and “To Kill a Mockingbird” in 1962.
“Given the decades-long gap between these films' productions, the pressing question of have things changed looms large. The notion of justice rests on such principles as fairness, equitability, equal access, social morality, and others,” said Erich Frankland. “The dilemmas that citizens and residents face obtaining justice in our legal system are definitely important topics for conversation,” Frankland added.
“Just Mercy” is based on the nonfiction book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” by American lawyer Bryan Stevenson. Stevenson, played by Michael B. Jordan, is also a social justice activist and the founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative.
In part, the film tells the story of Walter McMillian, played by Jamie Foxx, who has been wrongly convicted of the murder of a white woman and is on death row. Stevenson looks over the evidence that led to the conviction of McMillian and decides to appeal McMillian’s case, eventually appealing to the Supreme Court of Alabama.
Chad Hanson, chair of the Casper College Department of Social and Cultural Studies, will lead the post-film discussion for “Just Mercy.”
Mother's Day raffle helps Humane Society
The Casper Humane Society is raffling one Mother's Day basket valued at $452. Tickets are $5 per chance or six for $20. The drawing is May 1.
The basket may be seen at the shelter, where tickets are available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 849 East "E" Street.
The basket contains a $100 gift card to Fire Rock, two bottles of fine wine (one red and one white), baklava, a beauty gift card for cut, style and manicure, handmade jewelry, gift cards to Donell's, Starbucks and a Visa gift card, candle, wax warmer, journal, decorative sign and plush blanket.
The Casper Humane Society is a no-kill shelter that relies on community support. As a nonprofit, the shelter is not supported by city, state or government funds. All revenue comes from donations, bequests, memorials, adoption fees and fundraisers. All donations are tax deductible.