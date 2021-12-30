 Skip to main content
Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings

Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.

Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 7:00 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.

Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.

Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.

International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.

New Year's weekend hours for Poverty Resistance

The pantry will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday Jan. 2. The pantry will resume regular hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday starting Jan. 3,. In addition to providing food boxes, volunteers prepare a hot lunch serving daily starting at 11 a.m. Thanks to the many thoughtful donations last year volunteers have been able to serve up to 100 households daily and have distributed more than 500,000 pounds of food for an estimated salvage value of $865,000. Most of our food is donated through the Wyoming Foodbank of the Rockies and cash donations go to utilities, Insurance, rent and other in-going expenses. For more information contact Mary Ann Budenske at 207-215-4732, Email her at mbudenske@aol.com or Friend and PM her on Facebook.

