Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Space will be limited to the first 115 people for each performance, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Intro to Google Drive

Google Drive is a free storage service provided to anyone with a Google Account. If you’re not sure what that means, join us for a brief introduction to Google Drive at 2 p.m., on July 9 in the Tech Center. Get to know how to use Google Drive and some of its most useful features. If you would like to follow along during the class, make sure to know your Gmail login information or create a new account before this session. This is a hands-on class for all experience levels. This program is completely free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.

Carnival starts Friday