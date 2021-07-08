Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday’s Highlights</&h1>
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Summer reading performer at library
Award-winning New Mexico children’s musician Andy Mason brings his educational, interactive and fun musical performance to the library this summer, with multiple performances at 1 and 3 p.m., on July 9. Andy will have the audience dancing and singing along to his songs about pizza, burritos, sharks, pirates, owees and hand washing. His family-friendly music keeps the attention of children and adults alike, who will no doubt come away from the show having learned something too.
Space will be limited to the first 115 people for each performance, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Intro to Google Drive
Google Drive is a free storage service provided to anyone with a Google Account. If you’re not sure what that means, join us for a brief introduction to Google Drive at 2 p.m., on July 9 in the Tech Center. Get to know how to use Google Drive and some of its most useful features. If you would like to follow along during the class, make sure to know your Gmail login information or create a new account before this session. This is a hands-on class for all experience levels. This program is completely free and open to the public. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Carnival starts Friday
Plans are in full swing for the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo July 9 to 17. Enjoy nine action packed days of fun and excitement. Beginning July 9 from 3 p.m. to midnight, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival hits the Midway with the largest carnival in the state of Wyoming. Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock or Douglas Homax location and can save you big bucks. Carnival Day Passes are $30 for ride all you want, discounted from $35 on-site. Save big with advance purchase Carnival Fun Passes, which are good for all nine days of the Carnival, discounted to $85 now through noon on Parade Day, July 13, 2021. That’s a savings of over $200.
Library for all
The library is more than a collection of books — it’s a place where everyone has an opportunity to learn, work and create. We welcome adults with disabilities and their direct support staff to learn new skills, create arts and crafts, play games, explore the library, enjoy music and guest speakers, and attend modified book clubs. Each program is tailored to our patrons’ unique interests and ability levels. Join us at the library on the second Friday of every month, 11 a.m., on July 9, for this special monthly program curated for some of our favorite patrons. Registration is required. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.