Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Virtual concert Friday
The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra and First Interstate Bank are sponsoring a free Holiday Spectacular virtually, featuring Casper area artists at 7:30 p.m., on Friday.
The premiere is 7:30 p.m. and features performances from organizations and individuals including Matt Stairs, Susan Stubson and Emily and Dan Quintana of Opera Wyoming. Those who enjoy the performance are asked to make an event donation which will benefit the arts organizations that have brought so much joy to Casper for so many years
A wide range of performers will be featured as a part of this special event including Opera Wyoming, Artcore, Wyoming Dance Arts, Casper College’s Choir and Chamber Orchestra, the Oil City Slickers, Wyoming Symphony Orchestra's Wind and Brass Ensembles, and more.
The event will be streamed free on the WSO’s Facebook page, YouTube Channel, and event website. Donations will benefit the participating organizations. For more information on the event, to order Backwards beverages, or donate go to www.wyomingsymphony.org or call the WSO Office at 266-1478.
Buy used books by appointment through Friday
Thanks to those of who have scheduled an appointment for the Friends of the Library shopping event. Appointments will conclude on Dec. 18 and there still are a few spots for customers.
The shopping experience is similar to Early Bird sales. Each customer will pay $20 to shop for two hours and will then pay regular prices for any items they purchase. All books, games, puzzles, and media are priced at $2 or less. There are thousands of high quality donations in all categories. Each appointment is limited to only eight customers to ensure social distancing and safety. All customers and volunteers are required to wear masks.
Schedule today. Please email the Friends of the Library at folncpl307@gmail.com with appointment requests or message through Facebook at Friends of the Natrona County Public Library.
December at the planetarium
The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.
Through Dec. 19, see “The Light Before Christmas,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15, and “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 a.m. and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.
Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.
The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.
Stuff the Van all week
'Tis the season for helping Casper kids, as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year 23, through Saturday, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia. To help, go to Walmart East from 7 to 7 each day, as new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash, are collected. Over 3,000 kids are on the Christmas list so far, with more expected.
The mission is the same as in the past, collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas, and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.
Families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club and other partners – and this year, the need is bigger than ever.
Listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations, 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
Twelve Days of Christmas open in mall
The 12 Days of Christmas local artisan store is open daily through Dec. 23 in the Eastridge Mall, about halfway between Target and the food court. There is a huge banner hanging above the entry. Local members of the artisan coop are participating, as well as 30 consignees from throughout the state. This is a perfect way to buy local and buy unique gift items for you or those on your list. Hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year's charity is the Casper Humane Society. Items purchased with a green tag result in 100 percent going to the humane society.
