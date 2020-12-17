Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

December at the planetarium

The Casper Planetarium features two holiday shows this month. “The Light Before Christmas,” is a claymation animated story about two children who get lost in the snow and find the true meaning of Christmas. It also includes a short “making of” segment that shows how claymation works. “Season of Light,” explores holiday traditions from around the world. Both shows are enjoyable for all ages.

Through Dec. 19, see “The Light Before Christmas,” on Tuesday through Friday afternoons at 4:15, and “Season of Light,” on Saturdays at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22, see “The Light Before Christmas,” at 11 a.m. or 4:15 p.m. Dec. 28 to 30, “The Light Before Christmas,” plays at 11 a.m. and “Season of Light,” at 4:15 p.m.

Admission for all shows is $3 per person, cash or check only please. Social distancing is in effect with seating limited to 14 people per show, and masks are encouraged.

The Planetarium’s gift shop is also open again, from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and before and after the Saturday shows. It’s a great source for unique science-themed gifts and inexpensive stocking stuffers. For complete schedules, show trailers and more, visit casperplanetarium.com.

