Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Stop by Antelope Park from 5 to 8 p.m. for fun local shopping that is outdoors and offers the perfect location for children to play. While shopping, be sure and take the time to check out the weekly food truck.

Food truck schedule: September 25, Little Shop of Burgers.

The 307 Vendor Co-Op has been created by vendors from central Wyoming with the mission of expanding local food access and opportunity. The 307 Vendor Co-Op is a group that wants to work with local producers to provide customers with everything that the community can offer. Please follow the 307 Vendor Co-Op on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/307VENDORCO/.

Mobile food pantry in Evansville

Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies has scheduled the following Mobile Pantries across the state to help alleviate the food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 event. Friday: Evansville, time to be determined, Aspen T. Park.

WFBR is dedicated to keeping staff, volunteers, partners and the public safe by implementing necessary precautionary steps to meet this fluid situation. WFBR is still providing drive-through mobile pantries which include pre-packaged food in boxes that volunteers place in vehicles so that social distancing is maintained while serving the public.