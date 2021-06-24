Town Crier: Friday's Highlights

Friday's Highlights
Friday support meetings
Alcoholics Anonymous: 8:30 a.m., 500 S. Wolcott; noon, 500 S. Wolcott; 2 p.m., 917 N. Beech; 5:30 p.m., 508 Wyoming Blvd.; 5:30 p.m., 1124 N. Elma; 7 p.m. 917 N. Beech; 8 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott (closed); 9 p.m., 1868 S. Poplar. Casper info: 266-9578; Douglas info: (307) 351-1688.
Narcotics Anonymous: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 6 p.m., 500 S. Wolcott, 12-24 Club; 8:30 p.m., 302 E. 2nd St., Methodist Church. Web site: urmrna.org.
Overeaters Anonymous: 10 a.m., 12-24 Club, 500 S. Wolcott. Info: Candace, 359-6225; Rebekah, 320-6779.
Al-Anon Family: Noon, 500 S. Wolcott, Ste. 200, 12-24 Club, all ages welcome. Info: 377-7260 or 258-1444.
International Addictions Program: 7 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 1800 S. Conwell. Info: 266-5417.
Deer Creek Days June 25-27
Family fun will be the focus of the Deer Creek Days celebration in Glenrock from Friday through Sunday.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., book sale, library; 3 to 8 p.m., 3-on-3 basketball, high schoool; 4:30 to 8 p.m., Lions Club cookout, 217 W. Birch; 5 p.m., welcome address, downtown stage; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., talent show, downtown stage; 7:30 p.m., art show reception and awards, library; 8 p.m., dummy roping, Shoreliner; 8 p.m., Tris Munsick & The Innocents, street dance downtown.
Other highlights include a parade at 11 a.m., on Saturday morning, a 5K walk/run, mud volleyball tournament for those in pursuit of recreation, mutton bustin' and stray gathering at the South Rec Complex, and a car show and large craft and vendor fair in Town Park. Shots Fired will play for the street dance on Saturday night.
The Glenrock Chamber of Commerce produces the event with the help of many sponsors and a load of volunteers. For specific times and locations, see the Glenrock Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Pop-up concert at Gruner Brothers
The Casper Mountain Music Festival will feature a unique pop-up chamber concert at Gruner Brothers Brewery on Friday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Join us for a wonderful variety of chamber music including Krommer, Sarasate, Casella, Bach and more. These performances are open to the public without charge.
Muddy Mountain Adventure Days set
The Bureau of Land Management Casper Field Office will host the first ever Muddy Mountain Adventure Days at the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area located south of Casper on Friday and Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m., and ending at 2 p.m.
The event will feature free family fun including wildflower hikes, plant identification, mountain bike lessons and demonstrations, fly fishing lessons, campfire safety and camping etiquette, live Birds of Prey, atlatl demonstrations, and more.
Participants are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for all Wyoming weather conditions and pack plenty of food and water.
For more information about the Muddy Mountain Environmental Education Area or the event, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/muddy-mountain-environmental-education-area, or call the Katy Kuhnel at (307) 261-7644.
Book sale by appointment
The February and April appointment-only book sales were tremendous successes. Customers were very pleased with the appointment format and everyone was pleased with no lines. As a result of that, the Friends of the Library will be continuing with that format for future sales. Masks are not required for this sale.
The next sale will be held on June 25 and 26. Appointments will be required for all time slots and will be scheduled by accessing https://nclbooksale.ticketleap.com. As you are currently on our mailing list, you may sign up for your spot now. We are allowing up to 25 customers per time slot.
June 25 will be the Second Chance sale with customers paying $10 at the door for admission. Again, items will be sold at regular prices.
On June 26, there will be no admission charge and items will, once again, be sold at regular prices.
We continue to have a great number of donations arriving daily. You should not be disappointed. We hope to see you at the sale. Please email folncpl307@gmail.com with questions.
Summer reading performer: Cody Landstrom, magician
Join us for a magical summer reading performer, Cody Landstrom, several times. Performance times are 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., on Friday, June 25, all in the Crawford Room. Magician extraordinaire, Landstrom will be coming from Fort Collins to share his tricks and wonder with Casper kiddos. There will be multiple performances throughout the week, which means there are lots of opportunities for you and your children to see the show. While all ages will enjoy Landstrom's performance, it's recommended for ages 3+. Space will be limited to the first 115 people, so plan to arrive early to guarantee your spot. Special thanks to the Natrona County Joint Powers Board whose grant makes special performers like this possible. Call 577-7323 or visit our website for more information.
Super garage sale set
The Casper Humane Society will be holding the Summer Super Garage Sale June 25 to 27 at 2401 E. Yellowstone Highway (the former Wyoming Rents building).
Sale hours will be Friday, June 25 from 5 to 8 p.m., ($5/person admission); Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free admission); and Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., (free admission), with the final box sale (everything you can fit in one box for $5/box) from 2 to 4 p.m.
The building will be loaded with treasures and special finds. You won't want to miss it.